Global Bound Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2022: Current Innovators, Strategic Considerations, & Leading Applications and Adopters

This report is the first full featured market study specific to bound metal additive manufacturing processes, defined as the combination of metal binder jetting and bound metal extrusion processes.

These two wholly different, but inherently linked processes (due to the requirement for final stage sintering of a green bound metal part using powdered metal), represent an exciting potential future for metal additive manufacturing.

This study includes extensive market analysis of the current innovators, strategic considerations, and leading applications and adopters, as well as broad database of market forecast data.

In 2022, the bound metal additive manufacturing market is evolving at a pace faster than any other technical segment, even exceeding that of the incumbent and more widely adopted metal powder bed fusion sector. The underlying reasons for the increasing activity in this sector tie back to the possibilities for sinter-based metal additive processes to unlock the power of metal additive manufacturing for new industry, conjuring visions of mass manufacturing on a global scale using digital means.

Though development and competitive activities are mounting, the reality is that the bound metal market is still barely more than an afterthought in the scope of global manufacturing, and even within the context of the ~$3.4B metal additive market the collective bound metal technologies represent a very small share.

Despite this, due to the processing element which involves post-print sintering -a common element shared by other multi-billion dollar generating metal manufacturing processes -bound metal additive manufacturing has a relatively clear path to rapid expansion and acceptance. If the trajectory and acceptance of metal injection molding (MIM) is any indication, rapid growth is achievable. Many of the leaders in this sector already serve as the logical initial customer base.

Processes like metal binder jetting are amongst the oldest additive processes in existence, and the MIM community is just beginning to take AM under its wing as a complimentary process to their existing capabilities in sintering green metal components.

Still others in bound metal space have even larger aspirations for developing these processes, which will target the traditional casting industry head on rather than connecting to the relatively less mature (and much smaller) metal injection molding market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Introduction and Background to this Report

1.1 About this Report and Accompanying Database

1.2 Review of Methodology Employed

1.2.1 Description of the Underlying Data and Method

1.3 Summary of Findings



Chapter Two: The Rise and Current State of Bound Metal Additive Manufacturing

2.1 Bound Metal Extrusion and Metal Binder Jetting Defined

2.2 Driving Use Cases and Expected Applications

2.3 Trailing Twelve Month Review of Market Expansion Activities in Bound Metal Printing

2.4 Current Challenges to Widespread Adoption of Bound Metal Additive Manufacturing, Ranked in Order of Impact



Chapter Three: Planning Effective Market Strategies for a Future with Bound Metal Printing

3.1 Technology-Enabled Market Strategies for Binder Jetting

3.1.1 Integration of Bound Metal Printing AM Into the Powder Metallurgy Industry

3.1.2 Other Commercial Targets for Binder Jetting Technologies Beyond Metal Injection Molding Suppliers

3.2 Material Development Considerations for Metal Binder Jetting Technologies

3.3 Implications of Binder Jetting and Bound Metal Extrusion for Industrial Sintering Furnaces

3.3.1 Description of Analysis and Assumptions

3.3.2 Discussion and Presentation of Ancillary Furnace Opportunities to Support Bound Metal AM



Chapter Four: Summary of Competitive Landscape in Bound Metal Additive

4.1 Developers of Key Bound Metal Printing Systems

4.2 Developers of Associated Sintering Furnace Equipment

4.3 Other Technology and Software Companies Supporting Bound Metal AM to Watch

4.4 Leading Providers of Bound Metal Printing Services and Application Development



Chapter Five: Presentation and Discussion of Market Forecasts for Bound Metal Additive Manufacturing



