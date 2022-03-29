Worldwide Luxury Hotel Industry to 2027 - Featuring Four Seasons Holdings, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Jumeirah International Among Others

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Hotel Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Luxury hotels are defined as a hotel which offers a luxurious accommodation experience to the guest. These hotels typically accommodate high paying guests and the services and dining are expected to be of high quality. Luxury hotels offer various guest amenities like high-end spa treatments, personal trainers, laundry service and more.



Market Drivers

The expansion of tourism industry in multiple regions across the world is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global luxury hotel market growth over the forecast period. The increase in disposable income and the increase in inclination towards the leisure travel among individuals are major driving factors expected to propel the global luxury hotel market growth. Furthermore, the increase in standard of living, the rise in weekend cultural engagement & the growing tourism promotional activities by luxurious hotels are some market boosting factors expected to contribute the market growth.



Moreover, the rise in demand for opulence accommodations for various purposes including corporate events & corporate stay are expected to accelerate the demand for luxury hotels during this forecast period. Also, the growing economies of developing nations, the increase in hosting & organizations of various sports events like FIFA World Cup & Cricket World Cup by many countries are expected to drive the global market growth in the next few years. The growing family vacation trips, religious purpose trips & adventures trips across the globe will create opportunities for luxury hotels market growth.



Market Restraints

The rise in terrorist threats and the increasing trend towards competitive pricing across the world as well as stringent rules associated with foreign direct investments are some restraining factors which expected to hamper the growth of global luxury hotel market throughout the period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Luxury Hotel Market is segmented into hotel type such as Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Business Hotels, and Resort & Spa Hotels. Also, the Global Luxury Hotel Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Regional Analysis

The North America is anticipated to account for highest revenue share in the overall market during the forecast period. High availability of luxury hotels & tourism industries, the increase in preference for entertainment & adventure trips among individuals & high disposable income in countries like United State & Canada in the region are supporting growth of global luxury hotel market in this region. APAC is expected to witness a fastest growth in terms of revenue due to the increase in standard of living & disposable income in emerging economies like India, China, and other countries in the region.



Market Key Players

Various key operating players are listed in this report such as Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, The Indian Hotel Companies Limited, Jumeirah International LLC, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., ITC Hotels Limited, Hyatt Corporation, Marriott International Inc, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Luxury Hotel Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Luxury Hotel Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Luxury Hotel Market, By Hotel Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Hotel Type

5.2 Global Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type

5.3 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Hotel Type

5.3.1 Airport Hotels

5.3.2 Suite Hotels

5.3.3 Business Hotels

5.3.4 Resort & Spa Hotels



6 Global Luxury Hotel Market, By Region

6.1 Global Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.2 Global Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Region



7 North America Luxury Hotel Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type

7.3 North America Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Country

7.3.1 U.S

7.3.2 Canada

7.3.3 Mexico



8 Europe Luxury Hotel Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type

8.3 Europe Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4. Rest of Europe



9 Asia Pacific Luxury Hotel Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type

9.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



10 Latin America Luxury Hotel Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Latin America Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type

10.3 Latin America Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Country



11 Middle East Luxury Hotel Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Middle East Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type

11.3 Middle East Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Country



12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Competition Dashboard

12.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

12.3 Key Development Strategies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Four Seasons Holdings Inc

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Offerings

13.1.3 Key Financials

13.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.1.5 Key Market Developments

13.1.6 Key Strategies

13.2 Intercontinental Hotels Group

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Offerings

13.2.3 Key Financials

13.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.2.5 Key Market Developments

13.2.6 Key Strategies

13.3 The Indian Hotel Companies Limited

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Offerings

13.3.3 Key Financials

13.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.3.5 Key Market Developments

13.3.6 Key Strategies

13.4 Jumeirah International LLC

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 Offerings

13.4.3 Key Financials

13.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.4.5 Key Market Developments

13.4.6 Key Strategies

13.5 Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd

13.5.1 Overview

13.5.2 Offerings

13.5.3 Key Financials

13.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.5.5 Key Market Developments

13.5.6 Key Strategies

13.6 ITC Hotels Limited

13.6.1 Overview

13.6.2 Offerings

13.6.3 Key Financials

13.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.6.5 Key Market Developments

13.6.6 Key Strategies

13.7 Hyatt Corporation

13.7.1 Overview

13.7.2 Offerings

13.7.3 Key Financials

13.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.7.5 Key Market Developments

13.7.6 Key Strategies

13.8 Marriott International Inc

13.8.1 Overview

13.8.2 Offerings

13.8.3 Key Financials

13.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.8.5 Key Market Developments

13.8.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ch91ti

