Global Bicycle Components Market to 2027 - by Type and Region

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bicycle Components Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A bicycle is defined as a manually powered or peddle-drive, with two wheels which are attached to frames one behind the other. The composites are the combination of two/more constituent materials which possess typically different physical & chemical properties. There are different components associated with a bicycle such as bar ends, axle, belt-drive, dynamo, cable-guide, brake, bearing, bell, etc.



Market Drivers

The increase in use of bicycle as part of fitness activities & fun is expected to fuel the growth of the global bicycle components market over the forecast period. As bicycle provides various physical & mental benefits with growing consumer acceptance of bicycle to improve health activities, its demand has raised significantly from the past few years. The rise in number of people opting for bicycling as a form of leisure is expected to boost the bicycle components market growth.



The rise in preference for green transportation is expected to boost the global bicycle components market growth during this forecast period. As per the WHO report, air pollution contributed to the death of around 3.7 Mn people under the age of 60 in the year 2012. Passenger vehicles & trucks are the main reasons of the air pollution since they produce significant amount of nitrogen monoxide, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants. Also, fuel-driven vehicles are responsible for air pollution. The bicycle components market is propelled by the collective use of conventional as well as electric bicycles.



Market Restraints

High cost associated with composite materials is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global bicycle components market. Also, the uneven cost-benefit ratio is anticipated to restraint the global bicycle components market growth during this forecast timeline.



Market Segmentation

The Global Bicycle Components Market is segmented into type such as Bicycle (Road, Mountain, Youth, Hybrid, Comfort, Cruiser, and Electric), and Components (Pedal, Saddle, Rim, Brake, and Frame). Also, the Global Bicycle Components Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Key Players



Various key operating players are discussed in this report such as Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Dorel Industries Inc, Currie Technologies, OMAX Corporation, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Marin Bikes, Atlas Cycles, Accell Group N.V, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Avon Cycles Ltd, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Bicycle Components Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Bicycle Components Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Bicycle Components Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Bicycle

5.3.1.1 Road

5.3.1.2 Mountain

5.3.1.3 Youth

5.3.1.4 Hybrid

5.3.1.5 Comfort

5.3.1.6 Cruiser

5.3.1.7 Electric

5.3.2 Components

5.3.2.1 .Pedal

5.3.2.2 Saddle

5.3.2.3 .Rim

5.3.2.4 Brake

5.3.2.5 .Frame



6 Global Bicycle Components Market, By Region

6.1 Global Bicycle Components Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.2 Global Bicycle Components Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 Global Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Region



7 North America Bicycle Components Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America Bicycle Components Market Share Analysis, By Type

7.3 North America Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Type

7.4 North America Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Country

7.4.1 U.S

7.4.2 Canada

7.4.3 Mexico



8 Europe Bicycle Components Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe Bicycle Components Market Share Analysis, By Type

8.3 Europe Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Type

8.4 Europe Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 UK

8.4.4. Rest of Europe



9 Asia Pacific Bicycle Components Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle Components Market Share Analysis, By Type

9.3 Asia Pacific Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Type

9.4 Asia Pacific Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



10 Latin America Bicycle Components Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Latin America Bicycle Components Market Share Analysis, By Type

10.3 Latin America Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Type

10.4 Latin America Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Country



11 Middle East Bicycle Components Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Middle East Bicycle Components Market Share Analysis, By Type

11.3 Middle East Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Type

11.4 Middle East Bicycle Components Market Size and Forecast, By Country



12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Competition Dashboard

12.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

12.3 Key Development Strategies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd,

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Offerings

13.1.3 Key Financials

13.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.1.5 Key Market Developments

13.1.6 Key Strategies

13.2 Dorel Industries Inc

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Offerings

13.2.3 Key Financials

13.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.2.5 Key Market Developments

13.2.6 Key Strategies

13.3 Currie Technologies

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Offerings

13.3.3 Key Financials

13.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.3.5 Key Market Developments

13.3.6 Key Strategies

13.4 OMAX Corporation

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 Offerings

13.4.3 Key Financials

13.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.4.5 Key Market Developments

13.4.6 Key Strategies

13.5 Trek Bicycle Corporation

13.5.1 Overview

13.5.2 Offerings

13.5.3 Key Financials

13.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.5.5 Key Market Developments

13.5.6 Key Strategies

13.6 Marin Bikes

13.6.1 Overview

13.6.2 Offerings

13.6.3 Key Financials

13.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.6.5 Key Market Developments

13.6.6 Key Strategies

13.7 Atlas Cycles

13.7.1 Overview

13.7.2 Offerings

13.7.3 Key Financials

13.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.7.5 Key Market Developments

13.7.6 Key Strategies

13.8 Accell Group N.V

13.8.1 Overview

13.8.2 Offerings

13.8.3 Key Financials

13.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.8.5 Key Market Developments

13.8.6 Key Strategies

13.9 Merida Industry Co. Ltd

13.9.1 Overview

13.9.2 Offerings

13.9.3 Key Financials

13.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.9.5 Key Market Developments

13.9.6 Key Strategies

13.10 Avon Cycles Ltd

13.10.1 Overview

13.10.2 Offerings

13.10.3 Key Financials

13.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.10.5 Key Market Developments

13.10.6 Key Strategies

13.11 Walmart Inc

13.11.1 Overview

13.11.2 Offerings

13.11.3 Key Financials

13.11.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

13.11.5 Key Market Developments

13.11.6 Key Strategies



