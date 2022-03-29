District Heating Pipeline Network Market revenue to cross USD 660 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The district heating pipeline network market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 660 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . Rising concerns of increasing carbon emissions coupled with growing government initiatives toward the acceptance of district heating systems will boost the market growth. Rapid industrialization and urbanization across emerging economies will further drive the industry progression. Extreme climatic conditions across major European countries will further propel the market expansion.

Pre-insulated pipes are predicted to observe substantial growth during the forecast period due to their ability to carry high-temperature fluids along with low material costs. Minimum maintenance costs, increased surface strength, high corrosion protection, and UV resistance are amongst the prominent features offered by pre-insulated pipes, which are impelling adoption across the industry. Moreover, governmental efforts to introduce sustainable and energy-efficient technologies across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors will further spur the market demand during the forecast timeline.

≥300 mm diameter pipes are gaining wide recognition across the district heating pipeline network market owing to rapid industrialization across developing nations coupled with a wide application of large DH systems across major industries. These units are usually available in steel on account of their low heat loss properties and the ability to withstand high temperatures. In addition, the growing demand for heating across major industries including chemical, paper, and others will surge the demand for efficient technologies which in turn, will augment product deployment in the sector.

Increasing demand for by-products of the chemical industry across several other industries including pharmaceuticals, clothing, and others will stimulate the chemical sector growth, which will further complement the penetration of district heating technology across establishments. Furthermore, rising concerns related to soaring energy demand from the industrial sector will stimulating the need for energy-efficient technologies.

Growing concerns in terms of rising carbon emissions from the residential and commercial sectors will foster the industry expansion across the region. Extreme climatic conditions across Canadian and U.S. cities will fuel the requirement for effective space and water heating technologies, therefore expanding the industry demand. Additionally, governmental schemes and subsidies to promote the deployment of clean technologies & renewables will positively sway the market progression during the forecast timeframe.

Major players operating in the district heating pipeline network market are Uponor Corporation, LOGSTOR Denmark Holding ApS, REHAU, Golan Plastic Products Ltd., BRUGG Pipes, CPV Limited, Perma-Pipe, Thermaflex, and Microflex.

Some key findings of the district heating pipeline network market report include:

Stringent emission norms and regulations will enhance the usage of cleaner technologies including district heating.

Favorable policies and schemes for the deployment of renewables will proliferate the industry outlook.

Increasing focus toward introducing green building codes to curb the growing GHG emissions will complement the product penetration.

Extreme climatic conditions across North America and Europe will accelerate the requirement for efficient heating technologies, thereby propelling the market value.



