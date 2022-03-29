The Global Next Generation 3D Display Market is expected to grow by $ 592.13 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period

New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation 3D Display Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248233/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the next-generation 3d display market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing advent of VR in gaming, the emergence of 3D displays for automotive applications, and the increasing adoption of 3D display in advertisement.

The next generation 3d display market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The next-generation 3d display market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of 3D medical display systems as one of the prime reasons driving the next generation 3D display market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of AR/VR in customer electronics products, and increasing demand for 3D displays in movie theatres will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the next-generation 3D display market covers the following areas:

• Next-generation 3D display market sizing

• Next-generation 3D display market forecast

• Next-generation 3D display market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading next-generation 3D display market vendors that include AU Optronics Corp., Avalon Holographics Inc., Continental AG, Coretronic Corp., CREAL SA, Dimenco BV, FoVI3D, Holografika Kft., LG Electronics Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the next generation 3D display market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

