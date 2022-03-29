Outlook on the Single Trip Travel Insurance Global Market to 2030 - Introduction of New Products and Services Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Trip Travel Insurance Market by Distribution Channel and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A single trip travel insurance policy provides coverage for one domestic or international trip. The policy will last until the traveler returns home from the trip. All insurance companies have a cap on the number of days that are to be counted as a single trip. The single trip insurance policy covers the costs and losses of an international trip or a domestic trip. Typically, the insurance policy covers 180 days. However, the period of coverage would depend on the insurance provider.



Rapid growth in tourism and increase in use of digital distribution channel among insurance providers boost the growth of the global single trip travel insurance market. In addition, favorable government regulations regarding travel insurance positively impacts the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding single trip travel insurance policy hampers the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of new products and services and new technological developments in travel insurance industry are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the single trip travel insurance market size during the forecast period.



The single trip travel insurance market is segmented into distribution channel, end user, and region. Depending on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and insurance aggregators. In terms of end user, it is differentiated into senior citizens, education travelers, business travelers, family travelers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the key players operating in the global single trip travel insurance market include AGA Service Company, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, Care Health Insurance, GeoBlue, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company Limited, Nationwide, Reliance General Insurance, and World Nomads Travel Insurance. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



