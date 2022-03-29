The Global Charcoal Market is expected to grow by $ 2.12 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period

New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Charcoal Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248228/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the charcoal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by regulations on reducing GHG emissions and the use of bioenergy in heating systems, change in the energy mix, and increasing demand for industrial wastewater treatment.

The charcoal market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The charcoal market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• households

• metallurgical industry

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the challenges in bringing investments to the coal industry as one of the prime reasons driving the charcoal market growth during the next few years. Also, diverse use of activated carbon, and increased use of charcoal in barbecues will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the charcoal market covers the following areas:

• Charcoal market sizing

• Charcoal market forecast

• Charcoal market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading charcoal market vendors that include Bricapar SA, Dorset Charcoal Co. Ltd., Duraflame Inc., Fire and Flavor, Fogo Charcoal, Gryfskand sp zoo, Kamado Joe Co. Inc., Maurobera SA, Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd, Namchar Pty. Ltd., Parker Charcoal Co., Rancher Charcoal, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Sagar Charcoal and Firewood Depot, The Clorox Co., The Saint Louis Charcoal Co. LLC, Timber Charcoal Co. LLC, and Two Trees Products. Also, the charcoal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

