The Global Botanicals Market is expected to grow by $ 6.82 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 13.68% during the forecast period

New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Botanicals Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248226/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the botanicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for food and beverages with botanical ingredients, consumer awareness about the side effects of synthetic ingredients, and immunity-boosting properties of herbal medicines.

The botanicals market analysis includes the source segment and geographic landscape.



The botanicals market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Herbs

• Spices

• Flowers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for organic herbal cosmetics as one of the prime reasons driving the botanicals market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of herbs and spices in North America and rise in online retailing of botanicals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on botanicals market covers the following areas:

• Botanicals market sizing

• Botanicals market forecast

• Botanicals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading botanicals market vendors that include AmbePhytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH, Berje Inc., BI Nutraceuticals, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Dohler GmbH, Indesso, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kalsec Inc., Kuber Impex Ltd., Lipoid Kosmetic AG, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Prakruti Products Pvt. Ltd., Prinova Group LLC, Ransom Naturals Ltd., Rutland Biodynamics Ltd., Synergy Flavors, Synthite Industries Ltd., The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm Inc., and Umalaxmi Organics Pvt. Ltd. Also, the botanicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248226/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________