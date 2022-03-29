To Nasdaq Copenhagen
29 March 2022
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 31 March 2022
Effective from 31 March 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 31 March 2022 to 30 June 2022:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 31 March 2022: 1.3380% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
