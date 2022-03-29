Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

29 March 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES                                

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 31 March 2022

Effective from 31 March 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 31 March 2022 to 30 June 2022:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 31 March 2022: 1.3380% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

