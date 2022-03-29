The Global Road Marking Materials Market is expected to grow by $ 2.11 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period

New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Road Marking Materials Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248211/?utm_source=GNW

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the road marking materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness and adoption of road safety, increase in highway road construction, and infrastructure development in emerging economies.

The road marking materials market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The road marking materials market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Paint-based marking

• Performance-based marking



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies smart and autonomous mobility as one of the prime reasons driving the road marking materials market growth during the next few years. Also, eco-friendly road marking materials, and vendor strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on road marking materials market covers the following areas:

• Road marking materials market sizing

• Road marking materials market forecast

• Road marking materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road marking materials market vendors that include 3M Co., Axnoy Industries LIp, AutoMark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., AUTOMARK INDUSTRIES (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd., Basler Lacke AG, Crown Technology LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Geveko Markings, Kataline Group, Kelly Bros Ltd., Kestrel Thermoplastics Ltd., Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co.Ltd. (ROADSKY Corp.), NIPSEA Group, Ozark Materials LLC, PPG Industries Inc., Rembrandtin Coatings GmbH, SealMaster, Sunrise Overseas, SWARCO AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Also, the road marking materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

