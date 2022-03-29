The Global Animal Feed Additives Market is expected to grow by $ 8.39 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period

New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Feed Additives Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248210/?utm_source=GNW

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the animal feed additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in global meat consumption, growing demand for feed additives owing to rising disease outbreaks in livestock, and increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities.

The animal feed additives market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The animal feed additives market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Poultry

• Ruminants

• Swine

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the animal feed additives market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions and increasing demand for natural feed additives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on animal feed additives market covers the following areas:

• Animal feed additives market sizing

• Animal feed additives market forecast

• Animal feed additives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal feed additives market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods plc, Biochem additives and product mbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Lawleys Inc., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. Also, the animal feed additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

