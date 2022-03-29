United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report 2022 with In-depth Analysis of the Market Disruption Caused by COVID-19 in Laboratory-based Diagnostics, Healthcare, and Biotech Companies

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Clinical Laboratory Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market to record a 2.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market disruption caused by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in laboratory-based diagnostics, healthcare, and biotechnology companies.

We studied the impact caused by macro and microeconomic factors on the hospital, clinic, and physician office testing; technology adoption; medical innovation; customer value chain compression; and competitive intensity.

2020 was a rollercoaster year for laboratories - and every aspect of healthcare - that brought quick, disruptive, and dramatic changes. There is no sign of these changes slowing down anytime soon. Now is the time for all laboratories to focus on capitalizing on growth opportunities and effectively managing any headwinds that may arise.

The United States spends more than $3 trillion - nearly 18% of GDP - on healthcare, a massive sector. Healthcare value chain participants face dynamic environments that several trends impact, including the rise in the aging population (16.9% in 2020); chronic disease burden; regulatory challenges; integration across the care continuum; migration to value-based and accountable care models; payer and provider consolidation; new and increased access to data, innovation, and technology; and increasing levels of consumer engagement and expectations.

The report also highlights current market trends, opportunities, weaknesses, growth drivers, and restraints. Based on data-driven insights.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Opportunity and Threat Analysis - Hospital-based Laboratories and POLs

Opportunity and Threat Analysis - Reference and Specialty Laboratories

Market Landscape

Trends

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Top 10 Forecast Assumptions for 2022

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Laboratory Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Market Share Analysis

A Holistic

Cross Sectoral Partnership for Value-added Services and Data-driven Diagnostics

Company Profiles

Labcorp (Independent Reference Laboratory)

Quest Diagnostics (Independent Reference Laboratory)

Sonic Healthcare (Independent Reference Laboratory)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. Life Science (Independent Specialty Laboratory)

Exact Sciences (Independent Specialty Laboratory)

Mayo Clinic Labs (Hospital-based Laboratory)

Cleveland Clinic (Hospital-based Laboratory)

UroPartners (POL)

Care Mount Medical (Physician Owned Laboratory)

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Diversify in Newer Therapy with Innovative Diagnostic Tests

Growth Opportunity 2 - Create Patient-centered Access to Virtual Care with At-home Testing, Telehealth, and Hospital-at-home Services

Growth Opportunity 3 - Monetize Data with Value-based Services

Growth Opportunity 4 - Expand Network in Emerging Markets through M&A or Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 5 - Venture into New Markets such as Biobanking with LIMS Platform

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syvc1x