Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

Under the initiative Vision 2035, Kuwait aims to be a “financial and commercial” center in the Middle Eastern region. Government agencies and private sectors switch to digital platforms, which enhance the development of cloud, colocation, and managed facilities, thereby boosting the data center market growth.



The rise in the number of internet users will increase data generation, generating a high data traffic. Rapid development in network connectivity, increased support from government bodies, and high adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT services have been strong drivers for the growth of the Kuwait data center industry.



MARKET ENABLERS



• Cloud Adoption boosting Data Center Demand

• Big Data, IoT & AI driving Data Center Investments

• Migration from On-premises Infrastructure to Colocation & Cloud Services



KUWAIT DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



In Kuwait, the adoption of VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominates the market with over 90% share. Most data centers are equipped with N+1 redundancy UPS systems that can be increased up to 2N redundancy as per client requirements.



In Kuwait, the market is dominated by greenfield construction and is also witnessing the development of on-premises modular data center construction.



The report segments data center investment by the following areas:



• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Switches & Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• General Construction

o Core & Shell Development

o Installation & commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Fire Detection and Suppression

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Standard

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



VENDOR ANALYSIS

In July 2020, Ooredoo and Batelco partnered to launch “Global Zone Kuwait” which will offer an ecosystem platform to support the digital transformation in the country.



IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Hitachi Vantara

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• NetApp

• Oracle



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



• AECOM

• EGEC

• Marafie Group

• Egis



Support Infrastructure Providers



• ABB

• Airedale International Air Conditioning

• Alfa Laval

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Honeywell International

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors



• Ooredoo

• Gulf Data Hub

• Kuwait Telecommunication Company (STC)

• Zajil Telecom



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Kuwait colocation market revenue.

• An assessment of the data center investment in Kuwait by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing Kuwait data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Kuwait data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Kuwait

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 6

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01

o Coverage: 2 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Kuwait

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• The Kuwait data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

