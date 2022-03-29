New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Greece Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247885/?utm_source=GNW



Due to the COVID-19 impact, the demand for data center services in Greece has increased. Due to the government-imposed lockdown, there is an increasing demand for online shopping and remote-based working for corporates and individuals. This has propelled the data generated in the country demanding for construction of data centers in Greece.



Greece data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022–2027.



MARKET ENABLERS



• Cloud Adoption is Driving Data Center Demand

• Big Data & IoT Drive Data Center Investments

• COVID-19 Impact on Greece Data Centers



GREECE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Increasing investments in renewable energy power plants, IoT, big data, cloud adoption, deployment of 5G network services are among the major factors attracting data center investments into the Greece market.

Greece is acting as an intercontinental hub for the data transfer from Asia and Africa to Europe. It has around seven existing submarine cables - SeaMeWe-3, Silphium, OTEGLOBE Kokkini-Bari, MedNautilus Submarine System, Italy-Greece 1, Asia Africa Europe-1 (AAE-1), and Adria-1, which connect other European, Middle Eastern, African, and Asian countries.



• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Switches & Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• General Construction

o Core & Shell Development

o Installation & commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Fire Detection and Suppression

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Standard

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, and Interworks are some cloud service providers operating in Greece. In October 2020, Microsoft announced plans of developing its first region in Greece as part of its GR for Growth digital transformation plan.



Lamda Hellix, Telecom Italia Sparkle, CloudRock, Synapsecom Telecoms, and Lancom are some of the major colocation providers in Greece. Global service providers are entering the market through strategic partnerships with local enterprises, government, and telecom service providers. For instance, Digital Realty acquired Lamda Hellix to enter the Greece data center industry



IT Infrastructure Providers:



• Broadcom

• Cisco Sytems

• Dell Technologies

• Extreme Networks

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• NEC Corporation

• NetApp

• Oracle

• Super Micro Computer



Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors:



• AECOM

• LDK Consultants

• ELLAKTOR Group



Support Infrastructure Providers



• 3M

• ABB

• Airdale International Air Conditioning

• Carrier

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Condair

• Daikin Applied

• Eaton

• KOHLER-SDMO

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Munters

• Perkins Engines

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Socomec

• Siemens

• Trane ( Ingersoll Rand)

• Vertiv Group



Key Investors



• Digital Reality (Lamda Helix)

• Telecom Italia Sparkle

• Synapsecom Telecoms



