Artizan Biosciences Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent to Cover Proprietary Discovery Platform

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artizan Biosciences, Inc. (“Artizan”), a biotechnology company creating a new class of transformative precision therapeutics that target and block the root causes of diverse, serious diseases triggered by intestinal inflammation, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,299,790 that broadens the use of the company’s proprietary IgA-SEQ™ discovery platform. This is the fifth patent that Artizan has licensed in support of its technology.



Artizan’s IgA-SEQ platform allows the company to interrogate microbial communities and identify individual bacterial strains and key virulence factors that elicit immunologic dysregulation and promote chronic inflammation. Artizan then develops small molecule and biologic therapeutics that inhibit these targets and thereby disrupt the root causes of pathological inflammatory cascades. The new patent, issued to Yale University and licensed exclusively by Artizan, allows for additional use of the platform to identify specific bacteria implicated in inflammatory diseases, and methods of treating these bacteria. Deciphering pathogenic mechanisms allows Artizan’s research team to develop disease-modifying therapeutic strategies. The platform is applicable to a broad range of diseases, including gastrointestinal, metabolic, autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and certain cancers.

“The award of this additional patent provides ongoing protections for our proprietary IgA-SEQ platform,” said Bridget Martell, M.A., M.D., Artizan’s President and CEO. “With our lead product candidate, ARZC-001, advancing toward the clinic this year, it expands the possibilities to leverage our unique technology and expand our portfolio for treatment of immune-driven inflammatory diseases.”

Discovered internally and wholly owned by Artizan, ARZC-001 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted potent small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”). Artizan is advancing additional candidates into the late preclinical stage for IBD, each distinctly different in chemical composition and the target that it is aiming to inhibit. The company is also advancing its Parkinson’s disease therapeutic discovery and development program in collaboration with Biohaven Therapeutics Ltd.

About Artizan Biosciences, Inc.

Artizan Biosciences is a biotechnology company creating a new class of transformative precision therapeutics that target and block the root causes of diverse, serious diseases triggered by intestinal inflammation. Founded with IgA-SEQ™ technology and preeminent immunobiology expertise from Yale University, Artizan’s proprietary drug discovery platform identifies and characterizes microbial drivers of disease within precise patient subsets in certain cancers and gastrointestinal, metabolic, autoimmune, and neurodegenerative diseases. In doing so, Artizan is creating multiple programs validated by strategic alliances that include Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Brii Biosciences, and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. The Company’s lead program, which is part of a portfolio of a new small molecule chemical class, is nearing the clinic in inflammatory bowel disease. Artizan is based in New Haven, CT. For more information, please visit: www.artizanbiosciences.com.

Artizan Biosciences Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

(917) 797-7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com