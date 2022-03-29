Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives and Sealants Market Report 2022: Markets by Chemistry, End-use Industry, Application, and Conductivity Type

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives and Sealants Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service delves into the global E&E adhesives and sealants market, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The study segments the market by chemistry, end-use industry, application, and conductivity type (electrically conductive, thermally conductive, and non-conductive and insulating) for adhesives and sealants.
Diverse end-use industries increasingly deploy electrical and electronics (E&E) adhesives and sealants that offer various functional benefits. Key end-use industries consuming E&E adhesives and sealants include automotive electronics, consumer electronics and home appliances, and electronics for rail, aerospace, marine, construction, and energy applications. These end-use industries' growth and favorable emerging trends will drive E&E adhesive and sealant demand.
The primary adhesive and sealant chemistries discussed include acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, vinyl acetate, and silicone. The study provides regional volume consumption, regional revenue estimates, and industry-wise consumption and sales for each end-use industry. The study also analyzes the market shares for the top E&E adhesive and sealant manufacturers at a global level.
The global E&E adhesives and sealants market is challenged by new and unmet customer needs for innovative formulations and environmentally sustainable solutions that facilitate high-precision bonding and sealing. End-use industries increasingly develop E&E products and applications that are miniaturized and lightweight, require low-power architectures, and have advanced communication hardware and industrial sensors.
They prefer surface-mount adhesion technology over traditional soldering and welding techniques. Conformal coating adhesive technology is also gaining popularity because of its various benefits: protection against corrosion, chemicals, moisture, and vibration. These favorable trends will translate into increased market demand and growth for E&E adhesives and sealants in five to seven years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electrical and Electronics Adhesives and Sealants Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Key Growth Metrics
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis - Scope Definition
- Value Chain Analysis - Regulatory Impact
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumption Factors
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast by Chemistry
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Product Matrix of Major E&E Adhesive and Sealant Manufacturers - Global
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - E&E Adhesives
- E&E Adhesives Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Conductivity Type
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Conductivity Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - E&E Sealants
- E&E Sealants Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Conductivity Type
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Conductivity Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Bio-based E&E Adhesives and Sealants to Create Business Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 2: E&E Adhesives and Sealants for High-Precision Bonding in Automated Application Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Dual Functionality Requirements of End-users through Innovative Chemistry Development
- Growth Opportunity 4: Strategic Acquisitions to Expand Business for E&E Adhesive and Sealant Manufacturers
6. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckfxsq