In Bahrain, Manama, Hamala and Aksar are the leading data center markets, and are expected to witness majority of the investment in the forecast period as well.



Bahrain data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during 2022–2027.



• 5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment

• Procurement of Renewable Energy in Bahrain



In Bahrain, local enterprises, businesses, bank institutions, and international companies are some of the end-users for colocation services. In April 2021, National Bank of Bahrain announced its plans to migrate IT operations to Batelco’s data center in Hamala.



Telecom operators, including Batelco, Zain, and stc are the major colocation operators in the Bahrain market. Cloud service providers such as AWS and Tencent Cloud will further expand the market. Other global operators also expect to enter the country.



