LexaGene Announces Advancements to its Sample Preparation Cartridge for the Veterinary Market

BEVERLY, Mass., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System, a fully automated rapid pathogen testing device, today announced advancements to its sample preparation cartridge for processing complex samples.



LexaGene’s MiQLab® System is designed to process liquid samples from companion animals used in the diagnosis of infections such as urinary tract infections (UTI’s) and skin infections. The System, equipped with a MiQLab® Bacterial and AMR panel, screens samples for 10 common pathogens and 33 markers for antimicrobial resistance (AMR) testing. These AMR tests target genes that confer resistance to four classes of first-line therapeutics, namely tetracyclines, beta lactams, sulfa-TMP, and lincosamides.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder, stated, “Some sample types are easily processed for PCR testing, such as nasal swab samples, whereas other sample types, contain inhibitors that interfere with PCR. To better handle more complex samples, we have recently embedded a new chemistry into our sample preparation cartridge that greatly improves the MiQLab System’s ability to process samples that contain a significant percentage of blood, which is a powerful inhibitor of PCR. We are excited about this advancement and believe the new sample preparation cartridge broadens our testing capabilities for companion animals.”

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab® system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

