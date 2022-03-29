Araris Biotech AG to Present at 12th Annual World ADC London 2022

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, today announced that Philipp Probst, Ph.D., Associate Director of ADC Research at Araris, will present data on the company’s linker technology at the 12th Annual World ADC London Conference. The poster presentation, titled, "Broadening the therapeutic index of antibody-drug conjugates using Araris peptide linkers for site-specific bioconjugation,” will be given on March 30, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. GMT during the conference’s scientific poster session.



Presentation highlights:

Araris’ anti-CD79b-MMAE ADC, based on its proprietary site-specific, one-step linker technology, generated favorable biophysical properties and a well-defined drug-antibody-ratio (DAR) of 1.9 and >96% monomer content

The Araris ADC was highly stable in pharmacokinetic studies in mice and rats and was highly potent in multiple tumor models

It demonstrated improved therapeutic index compared to FDA-approved polatuzumab vedotin (PV) in preclinical models



“Based on this preclinical data, we believe our proprietary linker technology has the potential to develop ADCs that can improve treatment for patients living with cancer,” said Philipp Spycher, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Araris Biotech. “Our linker technology has the ability to generate ADCs that deliver high amounts of drug payload to tumors in a stable manner, and the data indicate that we can generate ADCs with an improved therapeutic index and the potential to make a clinically meaningful difference for cancer patients.”

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech AG is pioneering the development of its novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology to enable efficient and precise production of ADCs. Its linker platform enables the attachment of any drug payload to ‘off the shelf’ antibodies, without the need for prior antibody engineering. The resulting ADCs have shown very high activity at low doses and an improved therapeutic index compared to FDA-approved ADCs. Araris is a spin-off company from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) and ETH Zurich.

