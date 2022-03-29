Teledyne Princeton Instruments announces new series of CCD cameras for Original Equipment Manufacturers

English Chinese (Simplified) Japanese

TRENTON, N.J., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Princeton Instruments, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company, announces the release of LANSIS—a new spectroscopy detector designed specifically for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and system integrators.



LANSIS cameras represent the latest in CCD array detector technology specifically tailored to OEMs. Michael Case, product manager at Teledyne Princeton Instruments notes, “LANSIS camera development was driven by OEM requirements, and is designed to offer the highest reliability, performance, sensitivity, for easy integration into OEM platforms; and with competitive OEM pricing.”

LANSIS is targeted to instruments with techniques including Raman, optical emissions spectroscopy (OES), fluorescence, and photoluminescence (PL). This camera is ideal for a broad range of clinical and analytical equipment including in-vivo imaging, life science research, cancer detection, pharmaceuticals, drug discovery, material science, failure analysis for microelectronics, and more.

Some features specific to LANSIS include:

Highest Reliability: Worry-free, permanent vacuum seal technology

Worry-free, permanent vacuum seal technology Highest Performance: Back-illuminated CCD with optional exclusive eXcelon ® technology

Back-illuminated CCD with optional exclusive eXcelon technology Highest Sensitivity: Highest average quantum efficiency (QE) from UV to NIR

Highest average quantum efficiency (QE) from UV to NIR Easy System Integration: A variety of mounting configurations makes integration of cameras fast and easy. The software development toolkit makes software integration a breeze.

The LANSIS family of high-performance detectors includes a variety of CCD sensor sizes and technologies for spectroscopy and scientific imaging, including back-illuminated, deep-depletion, EMCCD, and square-format sensors. Other sensor formats are available to accommodate the requirements of specific system integrators and OEMs. Our OEM account managers are committed to helping customers work smarter with easy access to documentation, streamlined parts ordering and integration software.

About Teledyne Princeton Instruments:

Teledyne Princeton Instruments, a part of Teledyne’s Vision Solutions Group, designs and manufactures high-performance CCD, sCMOS, ICCD, EMCCD, emICCD, and InGaAs cameras; spectrographs; and optics-based solutions for the scientific research, industrial imaging, and OEM communities. We take pride in partnering with our customers to solve their most challenging problems in unique, innovative ways.

