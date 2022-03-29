TeleSign Launches New Engagement Solution for U.S. Healthcare Providers

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, today announced a new set of HIPAA-compliant solutions designed to assist U.S. healthcare providers in implementing a smart and secure engagement strategy. The new TeleSign for Healthcare offering enables providers to manage appointments efficiently, communicate confidently and confidentially, and properly safeguard protected health information (PHI) and the systems that hold PHI.



TeleSign for Healthcare is extremely timely as the American patient population is increasingly eager to embrace digital healthcare experiences that are personalized and highly secure. In fact, 83% of patients like to receive reminders for prescriptions, appointments confirmations, and follow-ups via text. Not surprisingly, research shows that SMS reminders result in fewer no-shows, higher revenues, and better patient compliance.

For hospitals and clinics, establishing a digital line of communication can save billions. Missed appointments cost the U.S. healthcare system $150 billion annually, while no-shows and cancellations cost the average healthcare provider $150,000 per year and waste more than 30 minutes per day.

Now that TeleSign has achieved HIPAA compliance, this opens many doors to cater to the healthcare space with more focused engagement solutions. With the new TeleSign for Healthcare offering, providers can:

Manage appointments with ease: Simplify operations and deliver a personalized experience for patients. Save time and money by reducing no-shows and allowing patients to confirm, reschedule, or cancel appointments via text and voice reminders.





Simplify operations and deliver a personalized experience for patients. Save time and money by reducing no-shows and allowing patients to confirm, reschedule, or cancel appointments via text and voice reminders. Communicate confidently and confidentially: Support data privacy and keep communications safe and secure. Verify patient identity and validate mobile number deactivation status before transmitting PHI.





Support data privacy and keep communications safe and secure. Verify patient identity and validate mobile number deactivation status before transmitting PHI. Safeguard Electronic Medical Records: Maintain the security and integrity of patient PHI and Electronic Medical Record (“EMRs”) systems. Deploy a multi-layer defense to dynamically assess the risk, verify identity, and authenticate every interaction.



“As the digital transformation of healthcare continues to accelerate, the prioritization of a personalized, yet secure patient experience is critical,” explains Joe Burton, CEO of TeleSign. “Our new set of services for healthcare makes it easier than ever for patients to digitally engage with their providers, and for providers to improve the patient experience and generate higher revenues.”

