Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $276,000,000 of Construction and Permanent Financing for the Los Angeles Chargers Corporate Headquarters and Training Facility

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that they have arranged $276 million of construction and permanent financing for a new corporate headquarters and training facility to be leased to the Los Angeles Chargers football team. The state-of-the-art performance center, which will be located in El Segundo, CA, will offer office space for the players, coaches and staff, as well as three natural grass fields. The 14-acre site provides convenient access to both SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Los Angeles International Airport. The property is being developed by a partnership comprised of Continental Development Corporation and Mar Ventures, Inc., both headquartered in El Segundo, CA.



The loan was funded through CTL Capital, LLC, a New York-based investment bank specializing in credit tenant lease financing.

David Sonnenblick, a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, commented, “Continental Development Corporation, one of the largest development companies in California, is a long-standing client of our firm. It is a pleasure working with such a top-quality firm, whose commitment to excellence is evidenced in all of their developments.”

About Sonnenblick-Eichner Company

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company ( www.sonneich.com ) is a Los Angeles based real estate investment banking firm that specializes in arranging structured finance for acquisition, construction and permanent loans, interim, preferred equity and mezzanine financing as well as joint-venture equity transactions. The company is recognized for its expertise in marketing institutional real estate for sale and providing capital for all product types including hospitality, retail, office, industrial, and multifamily properties.

