C-Suite Network™ Partners With Archetype Consulting Group to Provide the C-Suite ERC Tax Credit Service to US Businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of c-suite leaders, announced today that it has partnered with Texas-based Archetype Consulting Group ("ACG") and will offer the C-Suite ERC Tax Credit service to its network members.

The partnership seeks to aid business owners impacted by COVID-19 via the Employee Retention Tax Credit ("ERTC"). ERTC was created by the Cares Act and signed into law in late March 2020, with the intent of encouraging businesses to keep employees on their payrolls throughout the pandemic. Not to be confused with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), the ERC is not a loan, it is a refundable tax credit worth thousands and in some cases millions to business owners.

Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman and Founder of the C-Suite Network, said, "When I heard that more than half of U.S. businesses impacted by COVID were unaware they could be receiving up to $26,000 per employee through the ERC Tax Credit, we had to get involved. Further, the IRS has changed ERTC guidelines six times since it was established, each time in favor of the business owner, so even those previously denied could now be eligible. The ACG team has put in countless hours mastering the latest ERTC eligibility and collection process and has developed a highly simplified, low-touch system. In a matter of seconds, any business owner can discover their potential credit. ACG then determines eligibility to see if you meet the objective standard rolled out by the IRS. Their team assists in document collection and provides audit-ready reports in a matter of days, not months."

Doug Mayer, CEO of Archetype Consulting Group, added, "The ERC Tax Credit is probably the least-known item in the Cares Act, yet has possibly the highest pay-out to business owners who qualify. To date, our team has advised on over $100 million in credits, with an average payout of over $200k."

Mayer continued, "Sadly, only 12% of businesses have claimed their credit for 2021 - and our partnership with the C-Suite Network is here to change that. There is no fee to the customer if no credit is realized after our review, so there's literally no reason not to explore this option."

Business owners seeking their eligibility for the ERC Tax Credit can visit c-suiteerctaxcredit.com, and, free of charge, quickly determine their potential credit amount and additional information on the program.

About C-Suite Network

C-Suite Network is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development, and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above. The C-Suite Network's mission is to provide a peer community, networking events, and relevant content and services to support C-level executives and help other entrepreneurs achieve professional success.

C-Suite Network offers invitation-only events as well as custom-tailored content through all its entities: C-Suite TV, C-Suite Radio, C-Suite Book Club, and C-Suite Network Advisors™. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com, on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Archetype Consulting Group

Archetype Consulting Group is a boutique advisory firm focused on the review and valuation of esoteric assets, Tax Credits, and Insurance Recovery Solutions. We provide tailored and comprehensive solutions for our clients across multiple industries.

Our partners have extensive experience, having been involved in the legal, finance, and tax industries for decades. ACG offers niche strategies with transparent information bringing exceptional value that is traditionally not available to smaller and mid-size businesses. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, ACG has clients nationwide with our team eager to assist and serve. LinkedIn, Facebook

For more information, visit: https://c-suiteerctaxcredit.com/

