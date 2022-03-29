TRU Staffing Partners Scholarship Program Announces 2022 Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced its 2022 Scholarship Advisory Board:



Ashley Haynes, Director, Head of Data Privacy, Wingstop Restaurants, Inc.

Nancy Lowrance, Founder, Pinnacle Privacy Services

John Rielly, Director, Legal Support Services, Debevoise & Plimpton

Brad Schaffel, Manager, Ediscovery & Litigation Support, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Shelley Brown, Litigation and Practice Support Manager

Ricky Brooman, Director of Litigation Support Services, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

James Bekier, Director of Litigation Services, BakerHostetler

Jennifer L. Volk, AVP, Global Privacy Services

Martha Louks, Director of Technology Services, McDermott Will & Emery LLP

Dan Torba, Head of Ediscovery Services US Region, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

“We are excited to welcome such a distinguished group of accomplished leaders to the TRU Scholarship Program Advisory Board this year,” said Jared Coseglia, CEO & Founder of TRU Staffing Partners. “The addition of these talented, deeply knowledgeable leaders in privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity further strengthens the more than decade-long TRU Scholarship Program. These generous board members volunteer their time, experience, and talents to carefully evaluate anonymized applications, and recommend winners from a pool of incredibly talented and deserving applicants.”

The TRU Scholarship Program awards scores of scholarships annually to deserving, talented professionals and students seeking training, certifications, and education in privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s Scholarship Partners generously donate trainings, education, conference passes, and certification programs annually.

To learn more about the TRU Scholarship Program, its impact, and 2022’s offerings, visit here. Scholarship applications are now closed. If you’d like to apply, sign up for alerts here. And if you’d like to donate an educational offering, training, or certification course, contact us.

About the TRU Scholarship Program

The TRU Scholarship Program has been providing no-cost training and education for professionals in the privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity industries since 2011. In that time, the TRU Scholarship Program has awarded more than 250 scholarships, totaling more than $300,000 in free education, certifications, and seminar and conference attendance. If you are a technology company or educational organization that would like to become a scholarship partner, contact the TRU Scholarship Team at scholarship@trustaffingpartners.com.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043) and 2017 (#1189), an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro; #175) and first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter, as well as being recognized in 2019 as a Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premise or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

