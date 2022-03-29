Esperion to Participate in Upcoming 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Sheldon Koenig, will present at the upcoming Needham 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Event: 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Format: Virtual Fireside Chat and 1:1 Meetings Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of these events can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Esperion website at www.esperion.com/investors-media/events-presentations/. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the events.



Esperion is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, that’s why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

