Splash Beverage Group Expands Northeastern US Footprint

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced an agreement with New Jersey-based AB-ONE distributor Northern Eagle Beverage to distribute SALT Tequila, Copa di Vino wines by the glass, and Pulpoloco Sangria to New Jersey’s Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic Counties.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group commented, “This is another home run distribution agreement for Splash. Our relationship with InBev’s AB ONE, the owner of Budweiser, continues to pay dividends for us as more and more high-volume distributors take note of the credibility that comes from our relationship with AB-ONE. New Jersey’s Northern Eagle Beverage Company puts our three premium products on the shelves in 4 highly populated NJ counties. In fact, Bergen County is the number one most populated county in NJ and Essex is the second highest. Both Hudson and Passaic Counties are in the top 10, and it’s worth noting that NJ is the most densely populated state in the US, so our products will be put in front of many, many new eyeballs which translates to more revenue.”

Northern Eagle Beverage Company is an independently owned wholesaler and distributor headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey. Founded in 1993, Northern Beverage operates from a 46,000 square foot facility and services more than 920 off-premises accounts and more than 1000 on-premises accounts. Northern Beverage has won AB ONE’s Ambassador of Excellence Award in 7 of the last 10 years.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

