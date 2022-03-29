SmartUse and K-Ops Align as Canada's Leading Construction Technology Duo

English French

MONTREAL, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Construction Technologies announced today its acquisition of Montréal-based construction management solution K-Ops. By aligning this powerful tool with SmartUse (acquired by STACK in 2021), the company is bridging the gap between office and field in construction.



A leader in the construction technology space, SmartUse empowers contractors in the field with responsive digital plan viewing and markup, offline access, and comparison capabilities, creating a more efficient, collaborative job site. "Aligning with K-Ops is a natural fit for SmartUse," said Dominic Sevigny, SmartUse Founder. "Strengthening our platform with another powerful Montréal ConTech company is the logical next step in delivering the tools and solutions contractors need to streamline the construction phase of a project."

While SmartUse powers the field, K-Ops provides top-of-the-line construction management and collaboration software for construction professionals in the office. With unmatched field collaboration and process standardization, K-Ops allows contractors to simply create custom workflows, daily reports and RFIs. "We built K-Ops to be an agent for change in the industry, and we're thrilled at the idea of combining its power with the SmartUse mobile app in the field," said Hugo Brizard, President of K-Ops.

The blend of these two solutions gives a robust and more affordable option for customers compared to competitors in the space. "Our vision is to build the top platform for contractors - from preconstruction through construction - and the combination of SmartUse and K-Ops will create a comprehensive tool to help construction professionals build smarter," said Phil Ogilby, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at STACK. "We are working hard to fully integrate these systems for a seamless experience for users. Just as SmartUse is integrated with STACK, K-Ops will soon be too."

About SmartUse (powered by STACK):

In June 2021, STACK acquired SmartUse, a collaborative construction app for marking-up and sharing blueprints and documents in real time. Having one source of truth makes for an easy, seamless process during pre-construction, bidding stages, procurement, construction, and post-construction. SmartUse is extremely intuitive and has instantaneous responsiveness which promotes an incredible user experience. As we aim for continuous growth and evolution, our number one priority will remain our customers' satisfaction. For more information, visit smartuse.com.

About K-Ops

K-Ops enhances team productivity and centralizes project documentation, closing the gap between office and field. Contractors using K-Ops can track progress in real time, access communication history, and make informed decisions throughout the construction phase. For more information, visit k-ops.com.

About STACK Construction Technologies:

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating while our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration.

For more information on how STACK software is helping teams gain visibility, insight, and alignment through every phase of construction, visit stackct.com.

