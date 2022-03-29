American Pacific Mining Announces the Commencement of a Sampling Program at its Gooseberry Silver Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / OTCQX: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a sampling program is now underway at its Gooseberry Silver Project in Nevada. The program will cover American Pacific’s entire land position (approximately 827 acres) and the data will be used to refine high priority targets ahead of an anticipated CAD $2.5 million drill program for later this year.



A total of 4,161 soil samples are planned, of which 536 have already been collected and submitted to the labs for assay from the Strawberry Target (see Figure 1). Individual soil samples comprise between 500 and 1,100 grams of surficial material (soil), generally collected at a depth of 25 to 51 centimetres.

“This well-organized soil geochemical program will provide important vectors for the type of vein system we have at Gooseberry,” stated American Pacific President, Eric Saderholm. “The alteration in this epithermal deposit is broadcast over most of the property controlled by American Pacific and no previous systematic geochemical work has been done on the property. We discovered the presence of a parallel vein during Phase I drilling in late 2021 and this is the logical and essential next step to help identify next targets for the Phase II drilling planned during second half of 2022. We have identified parallel alteration features through initial mapping and property assessment and this sampling program will further refine our future drilling programs. We are also pleased to announce that we have consulted with an industry-respected geophysicist and have planned a CSAMT survey, a proven tool for identifying alteration associated with similar gold/silver vein systems throughout the world, for Gooseberry in Q2 of this year.”

Figure 1. Gooseberry Soil Collection Plan Map is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d975c53-2ebb-458e-b3cc-68691ef587d3

The objective of this surface sampling program is to identify zones of anomalous silver and trace elements for additional drill targeting following a successful 2021 drill program, which identified multiple mineralized veins, where only one was previously known to exist ( see news release dated February 28, 2022 ). The southern zone of the American Pacific claim set at the Strawberry Target has substantial alteration in outcropping Andesite.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining competed. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

