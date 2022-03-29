Origin Therapeutics Portfolio Company TripSitter Joins Forces with Reconscious Medical, Expands to 23 States

Vancouver, B.C. & Toronto, ON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”), an actively managed, psychedelic-focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, TripSitter Clinic Ltd. (CSE: KETA) (FSE: UY0) ("TripSitter"), has joined forces with Reconscious Medical Insight Systems, PBC dba (“Reconscious”).





TripSitter enables physician-directed treatment plans for safe, legal, evidence-based psychedelic medicine. The company now serves 23 states across the U.S. including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

“Reconscious Medical brings a wealth of experience to the medical, clinical, operational, and administrative areas of TripSitter,” said Alexander Somjen, CEO of Origin Therapeutics. “This collaboration will enable the company to expand more rapidly while maintaining strict standards for patient safety, while also facilitating the opportunity for deep healing for its patients."

Reconscious is a psychedelic psychotherapy company offering both in-clinic and virtual care. Its proprietary technology platform enables enhanced patient safety, monitoring, and support.

Four key members of the Reconscious team will join TripSitter, bringing significant psychedelics industry expertise to the team, and TripSitter's current patient services will also be expanded to include additional services. The TripSitter Clinic technology platform will be updated to improve both the patient and practitioner experience, and will also soon offer both native iOS and Android apps.



“Reconscious’ primary focus and service to date has been combining psychedelic treatment with psychotherapy in both high and low doses of ketamine,” added Somjen. “This expertise will help TripSitter to continue setting the standard for at-home psychedelic treatment. First with ketamine, and with MDMA and psilocin to follow.”

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify and invest in leading and emerging companies. Learn more at www.originpsychedelics.com

