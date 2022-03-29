Epazz’s CryObo NFT Solar Power Converted into Bitcoin Project will Launch its Mobile App in Third Quarter

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that CryObo NFT Solar Power converted into Bitcoin project will launch its mobile app in the third quarter.

The CryObo mobile app will provide token holders with the ability to exchange their tokens for fiat currencies and also track the income generated from mining operations or other income-generated operations. Token holders will be able to sign up for future projects.

Epazz’s CryObo technology will use solar power for sustainable Bitcoin mining and NFT tokens for real estate tokenization. The company is creating a cooling technology to control the underground servers’ temperature.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Epazz Inc. CEO and chairman, said, “Our mobile app will make it easier to earn income with our Bitcoin mining operations using solar power.”

About CryObo Inc.

CryObo Inc. will be enhancing its software to give early access to companies backed by tangible assets an easy way to access the token markets. The company's platform will change how people transact real estate, digital assets, corps, and raw materials by allowing companies to access the future value of their assets. The growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is bringing new regulations for large financial service companies, which will require an intelligent solution to manage their growing portfolios.

About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and Provitrac (applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

The "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking languages, such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue," the negative thereof or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the results of its operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact

For more information, please contact

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

312-955-8161

www.epazz.com