Identity Defined Security Alliance Announces Virtual Conference to Celebrate Identity Management Day on April 12

DENVER, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced the Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2022. The one-day, online event will take place on Identity Management Day, April 12, 2022, and features five panel sessions and an interactive event on Twitter hosted by event co-sponsor, the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA).



Now in its second year, the mission of Identity Management Day is to educate business leaders, IT decision makers and consumers on the importance of identity management and key components including governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technology, with a special focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and access credentials.

Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2022 Agenda

Identity Management Day Kick Off with IDSA and NCA

Keynote Session: Preventing Identity-Related Attacks Today

9:00 - 10:00 a.m. MDT

Participants:

Manish Gupta, Director of Global Cybersecurity Services, Starbucks

Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst, KuppingerCole

Clint Maples, CISO, Robert Half

Tom Sheffield, Sr. Director of Cybersecurity, Target

Moderator: Sean Deuby, Director of Services, Semperis



Addressing Identity Challenges for SMBs

10:00 - 10:45 a.m. MDT

Participants:

Lawrence Cruciana, President, Corporate Information Technologies

Phyllis Lee, Senior Director of Controls, Center for Internet Security

Harry Perper, Principal Cybersecurity Technologist, The MITRE Corporation

Moderator: Lisa Plaggemier, Interim Executive Director, National Cybersecurity Alliance

Identity at the Center of Zero Trust

11:00 - 11:45 a.m. MDT

Participants:

Chase Cunningham, CSO, Ericom

George Finney, CSO, Southern Methodist University

Den Jones, CSO, Banyan Security

Moderator: John Gilroy, Managing Director, The Oakmont Group/Federal Tech Podcast

Identity Management Day Twitter Chat

12:00 – 12:45 p.m. MDT

Hosted by the National Cybersecurity Alliance (@StaySafeOnline). To participate, contact Jennifer Cook, jennifer@staysafeonline.org .

What’s Missing in Identity?

1:00 - 11:45 p.m. MDT

Participants:

Jaime Lewis-Gross, VP Solutions Engineering and Strategy, Saviynt

Eve Maler, CTO, ForgeRock

Helen Patton, Advisory CISO, Cisco

Moderator: Richard Bird, CPO, SecZetta

The Future of Identity

2:00 - 2:45 p.m. MDT

Participants:

Andrew Hughes, Director of Identity Standards, Ping Identity

Paul Zolfaghari, Managing Director, Carrick Capital

Moderator: Paul Mezzera, VP of Strategy, Saviynt



Panel sessions are eligible for ISC(2) CPE credits and recordings of the sessions will be available following the event. To register for the Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2022, visit https://www.idsalliance.org/identity-management-day-virtual-conference-2022/ .

In addition to the virtual event, there are several other ways to participate.

Become an Identity Management Champion : Join the growing list of Identity Management Champions who make identity management and security foundational to their mission.

: Join the growing list of Identity Management Champions who make identity management and security foundational to their mission. Nominate for an Identity Management Award : Submit individuals and organizations that are making identity management and security an enabler to business operations while reducing risk. Deadline to submit is March 31st at 5:00 p.m. Pacific.

: Submit individuals and organizations that are making identity management and security an enabler to business operations while reducing risk. Deadline to submit is March 31st at 5:00 p.m. Pacific. Explore Resources : Discover best practices for enterprises, SMBs, and consumers from across the industry on the Identity Management Day news and resources page.

: Discover best practices for enterprises, SMBs, and consumers from across the industry on the Identity Management Day news and resources page. Donate to the Identity Management Day Next Generation Fund : Support the next generation of identity management leaders ​and provide financial assistance to students on their path to an identity smart cybersecurity career.

To learn more about Identity Management Day 2022, please visit www.identitymanagementday.org .

