InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Launches HearingAssist Brand of Hearing & Related Hearing Aid Care Products on RiteAid.com

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire-- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. ( OTC: INND ) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, today announced that its subsidiary HearingAssist has launched its branded hearing products and related supplies on RiteAid.com. The initial launch included HearingAssist's hearing aid care and assorted hearing aid batteries, earwax removal ear spray, and a Wireless Neckband TV Listener Hearing Amplifier ('HearingAssist Products").



Please Click: RiteAid.com to access the HearingAssist Hearing Products page.

With the upcoming Over-The-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid Law ("OTC Hearing Aid Law") being pursued by U.S. Senators to be enacted as soon as possible, which allows OTC approved hearing aids to be sold without a prescription at pharmacies and big-box stores, the management teams at HearingAssist and InnerScope have been successfully forging relationships with major retailers and pharmacy chains to help create a new hearing healthcare category within each store. Additionally, these newly established hearing healthcare categories have allowed InnerScope and HearingAssist, ahead of the OTC Hearing Aid Law, to offer various hearing-related products on multiple leading retailers' websites, including Personal Sound Amplifier Products ("PSAPs") that were never offered before.

Once the OTC Hearing Aid Law becomes enacted, InnerScope and HearingAssist believe, with its current and upcoming retailer vendor agreements, will be well-positioned to rollout HearingAssist's and InnerScope's iHear brand of OTC hearing aids for customers to purchase in-store at each of the retailers' locations and online through the retailers' website.

"The management teams of HearingAssist and InnerScope are proud to offer HearingAssist Products for all Rite Aid customers," stated Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "The launch of HearingAssist Products on RiteAid.com increases InnerScope's and HearingAssist's market penetration and brand recognition ahead of the OTC Hearing Aid Law. In addition, the management teams of InnerScope and HearingAssist have helped guide retailers to offer a new hearing healthcare category, which has allowed us to be the first (and in many cases) the only company to currently offer hearing products and related hearing aid supplies on the retailers' websites ahead of the OTC Hearing Aid Law (which includes for many retailers InnerScope's in-store Self-Check Hearing Screening Kiosks & Online Hearing Screening Check). When the OTC Hearing Aid Law becomes enacted, InnerScope and HearingAssist, having already established a distribution retailer network, will emerge as one of the leading OTC hearing aid companies."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major retailers.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com , Walmart Canada, RiteAid.com, Amazon.com, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Hartig Drug, Food City , and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc., which provides InnerScope products to FSAStore.com, HSAStore.com, & WellDeservedHealth.com. Additional in-store and online through major retailers and pharmacy chains are launching soon.

About Rite Aid Corporation:

As the trusted, standard care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole-being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,450 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

