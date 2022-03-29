New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721196/?utm_source=GNW

Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market to Reach $563.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings estimated at US$397.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$563.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ferro-Alloy Castings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$219.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous Metal Castings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$201.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Metal Stampings Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Metal Stampings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$104.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$134.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721196/?utm_source=GNW



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Metal Stampings Market: End-Use Dynamics Influence Demand Trends

Blanking Emerges as the Most Widely Used Metal Stamping Technique

Global Metal Stamping Market by Technology (in %) for 2020E

Automotive Industry: The Leading End Use Market for Metal Stamping

Global Metal Stamping Market by Application (in %) for 2020E

Advances in Metal Stamping Technology Augurs Well for Future

Market Prospects

Ferro-Alloy Castings: A Major Product Category

Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment to Benefit from Aluminum

Castings Demand

Aluminum Castings Represent the Most Popular Category

Global Aluminum Castings Market: Breakdown (in %) by End-Use

Sector for 2020

Metal Forgings: Applications in Automotive and Aerospace Sectors

Global Metal Forgings Market by Raw Material (in %) for 2020

Automotive Production Trends Determine Growth Dynamics of Metal

Stampings, Forgings & Castings Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Opportunities for Automotive Metal Stamping

Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market by Technology (in %)

for 2020E

Metal Castings in Automotive Market: A Review

Auto Industry Shift towards Light Metal Stampings & Cast Parts

Die Cast Auto Parts to Find Favor As Engineering Focus Shifts

to Lightweighting

Lightweighting Trend Catalyzes Application of Die Cast in Auto

Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the

Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019

Strong Preference for Aluminum Castings in Automotive Segment

Steel Growing in Prominence in Automobiles

Employing Environmental Friendly Practices

Limited Success of Traditional Design Principles

Smaller Lots Production Demand Reduction in Die Costs

Extended Die Life, Decentralized Structure to Achieve Cost

Reduction

Production Machinery Demand Shapes Trends in Metal Stampings,

Forgings & Castings Market

Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand

With Air Travel Coming to a Grinding Halt, Demand for Stamped,

Forged and Cast Aircraft Structures and Components Decline

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Consumer Appliances & Electronics Demand Sets the Tone for

Aluminum Castings Market Growth

Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain

Spurs Demand from Power Industry

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Novel Defense Applications Offer Growth Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Casting Systems Spur Growth

Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction

Product Developments & Technology Innovations

Newer Possibilities in Forging Processes Deploying High-

Entropy-Alloys

Stereolithography for the Process of Investment Casting

Micro Cold Forging Process Maximizes Service Life of Forging Dies

Metal 3D Printing to Overcome Shortcomings of Traditional Metal

Casting

Additive Manufacturing Improves Durability and Mechanical

Properties of Forging Preforms

Isothermal Press Technology Facilitates Forging of Titanium

Aluminide

Development of Specialized Aerospace Materials

Robotic Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings

Precision Stampings Comes to the Fore

R&D Efforts Promise a Bright Future for Magnesium Castings

Key Issues & Challenges

Emergence of Plastics as a Substitute

Captive Inhouse Casting Operations of End-Customers: Threat to

Dedicated Metal Casters

Rising Raw Material Prices & Supply Concerns



