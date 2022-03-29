New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Weapons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689850/?utm_source=GNW

Global Smart Weapons Market to Reach $112.6 Billion by 2026



Smart Weapons, also called Precision-Guided Munitions (PGMs), are a category of weapons systems designed for striking pre-decided targets with pinpoint accuracy in order to maximize the application of explosive force on the target, while minimizing collateral damage and military personnel casualties. PGMs incorporate on-board computer systems and laser, TV or satellite guidance systems that enable the smart weapon to lock-on to a target specified by military personnel, and steer themselves along the trajectory towards the target. Conventional weapons can be converted into smart bombs through the incorporation of smart weapon kits and technologies. The fire-and-forget capability and high accuracy of smart weapons enables their use in surgical strikes as well as counterinsurgency operations in populated areas. Fuelled by the rapid pace of advancement in algorithm, processor, and sensor, technologies, smart weapons are offloading an increasing share of the target acquisition, navigation and attack functions from human operators. Smart weapons are therefore precursors to the next-generation autonomous or `brilliant` weapons that are completely computerized, and capable of fully self-guided identification of targets, selection of the appropriate response against the target, coordination of navigation and attack format, as well as planning reload and re-attack.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Weapons estimated at US$67.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$112.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. Air-to-Ground Missiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$26.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface-To-air Missiles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Smart Weapons market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2026



The Smart Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Future growth in the market will be driven by the escalating global arms race fuelled by rapidly mushrooming hotspots of terrorism, civil strife, cross-border hostilities, expansionist and aggressive policies around the world. The broad arsenal of smart weaponry for the new age airborne, naval and ground-based military operatives include anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles; stand-off missiles; target pods; armour piercing anti-structure and anti-tank weapons; a host of precision-guided rockets, projectiles, mortars, artillery shells, bullets and artillery munitions; smart tech firearms; electro-magnetic pulse weapons; directed energy weapons; and non-lethal smart weapons, among others. Other important growth drivers include the spiralling demand for smart bombs owing to successful deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen; growing prominence of precision-guided rockets in counterinsurgency operations; the revolutionizing role of Directed-energy Weapons in electronic warfare; development of innovative weapons systems integrated with artificial intelligence; and the substitution of unguided cluster bombs with Sensor Fuzed weapons. Rapid advancements in the field of smart guns and personalized gun technologies that will result in a computerized, high-tech soldier is also poised to benefit market prospects in the long run.



The United States represents the largest market worldwide. The country is the biggest adopter of smart weapons worldwide by virtue of being a political superpower with an advanced military force, presence of leading advanced technology developers, large military budget allocations and favourable regulatory environment. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Mounting defense spending for supporting large-scale military modernization programs in China and India; escalating cross-border skirmishes, and the increasing threat of militants and extremists represent key growth drivers in the Asian region. The Middle East is another promising regional market for smart weapons given the mushrooming of conflict zones due to civil unrest, sectarian violence, and the ongoing international military operations against the terrorist group IS in Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Libya.



Directed Energy Weapons Segment to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2026



Directed-energy Weapons emit powerful and focused energy waves in the form of electromagnetic radiation, microwave, lasers, masers, particle-beams, or sound to damage, incapacitate or destroy enemy equipment, personnel and facilities. DEWs such as high-power microwaves and high-energy lasers first emerged in the 1960s as one of the most promising and sought after futuristic weapons concepts with the potential to provide cost-effective, scalable, long-range strike capability with a virtually-inexhaustible magazine capacity. While high-powered microwaves fire electrical pulses of microwave radiation at wide angles, and high-energy lasers focus beams of lower-power energy with either electric-power or chemical-fuel mechanisms. In the global Directed Energy Weapons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on

Weapons Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop

Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the

Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September &

November 2020

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Weapons Market

Smart Guns Struggle to Find a Place in the US

An Introduction to Smart Weapons

Missiles

Directed-Energy Weapons

Smart Bombs

Sensor Fuzed Weapons

Precision Artillery Munitions

Other Types of Smart Weapons

Smart Weapons Creating Ground for Thinking Battlefields

Smart Weapons: Augmenting National Defense with Intelligent,

Accurate, and Digital Technologies

Ushering a New Era of AI-Driven Self-aware Systems, Smart

Weapons Seek to Widen Role in Modern Warfare

Changing Realities of Modern Warfare

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Surface-to-Air Missile Accidents Increase the Need to Make

Smart Weapons Smarter

Technical Superiority over Conventional Weaponry Widens Scope &

Span of Smart Weapons

Analysis of Key Segments of Smart Weapons Market

Global Smart Weapons Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air

Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused

Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions, and Other Types

Global Smart Weapons Market by Technology (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS,

and Other Technologies

Global Smart Weapons Market by Platform (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Land, Air, and Naval

Robust Demand Projected for Smart Weapons over the Coming Years

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World Smart

Weapons Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed

and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

North America Makes Major Contribution to Smart Weapons Market

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing

Regions

Global Market for Smart Weapons - Geographic Regions Ranked by

% CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Smart Weapons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift in Warfare Tactics Ignites Global Demand for Smart Weapons

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance

as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due

to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019

Increased R&D Spending and Adoption of Smart Weapons to Drive

Market Growth

Smart Weapons Present High-Precision Options for Modern Warfare

Laser Guided Bombs (LGBs)

Satellite-Guided Weapons

Surging Defense & Military Spending Worldwide: Cornerstone for

Present & Future Growth

The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending

Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase

in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly

Spur Growth in Demand for Smart Weapons: Global Military

Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023F

Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019 and 2020

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries: 2020

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for

Market Expansion

Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies to Shape the

Future of Smart Weaponry

AI for Smart Weapons

Growing Significance of AI

Fully-Autonomous Smart Weapons on Battlefield

Successful Deployments of Smart Bombs to Drive Robust Demand

Precision Guided Munitions Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Demand for Airborne and Surface-to-Air Missile Systems Gain

Momentum

Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance

Satellite Guidance Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Land

Attack Cruise Missile Guidance

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Set to Transform Electronic Warfare

DEWs Seek Role in Counter-Drone Equipment

Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need

for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Sensor Fuzed Weapons to Substitute Unguided Cluster Bombs,

Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Sensor Fuzed Weapons: From Undiscriminating Weapons to Highly

Discriminating and Effective Systems

Smart Gun & Personalized Gun Technologies Offering Higher

Accuracy and Safety to Become Mainstream

Technological Innovations & Advancements Maintain Robust Momentum

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Leveraging Existing Designs and Using Low-Cost Materials: An

Apt Solution to the High Cost Concern

Military Cooperation: A Double-Edged Sword?



