MultiChoice Accelerator Programme Celebrated at World Expo 2020, Dubai

Johannesburg, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team South Africa celebrated their overall success by hosting the last National Day at the World Expo 2020 Dubai. Expo 2020, which started in October 2021, saw almost 200 countries come together to display their offerings, while scouting networking opportunities, drawing investments, and solidifying relationships and future partnerships. The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), together with MultiChoice as the official broadcast partner, set out to introduce the diverse economic value that South Africa has to offer.

The six-month participation was closed out with a national ceremony hosted by the Honourable President Cyril Ramaphosa, followed by a high-level panel discussion on the successes of Team SA’s participation – most notably the MultiChoice Accelerator Programme.

In partnership with the dtic, social enterprise agency, C3 (Companies Creating Change), and financial advisory firm, Galelo Africa, the MultiChoice Accelerator Programme initially identified 20 promising South African start-ups for participation in a business incubator. Six finalist companies then had the opportunity to participate in an intense virtual bootcamp and pitch to venture capitalists in the UAE.

“Through Team SA’s participation at Expo 2020, we have built lasting relationships, partnerships and networks by taking South Africa to the world. The most tangible success can be seen through our Accelerator Programme where our finalists have gone on to secure more than USD10 million in investment from the UAE,” said Imtiaz Patel, MultiChoice Non-Executive Chairman.

Speaking at the Accelerator Programme Roundtable, President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressed the entrepreneurs saying: “You are truly trailblazers, and are flying our flag high here at Dubai Expo 2020. What is most energising about this programme is that you are showing the world that South Africa has a vibrant start-up culture, as well as advanced innovation ecosystems.

“Innovation in science and tech is key to our country’s industrialisation, especially in the post-COVID-19 recovery period,” the President added.

Team South Africa participated in the Expo under the theme Think South Africa, Think Opportunity.

