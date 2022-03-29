New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561817/?utm_source=GNW

Global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2026



Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) represents an operational system used for controlling distribution demand response (DR) resource and is similar to the legacy load management systems of yesteryears. Growth in the global market is being driven by fluctuating electricity prices, ongoing move towards smart grid, growing demand in areas such as distribution automation (DA) and renewable energy integration, rapid penetration of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and favorable government initiatives. The increased demand from utilities is attributed to mounting pressures on utility operators to step up and modernize their grid operations and improve distribution efficiency to suffice the growing demand from various end-use sectors including residential, commercial and industrial. Furthermore, emerging technologies such as IoT, data analytics and blockchain would lead to major improvements in DR programs for utilities going forward. Increase in EV numbers worldwide would also be a major driver for DR programs. Blockchain technology would enable a disruptive and innovative approach for automated DR programs thus leading to a decentralized and more secure ecosystem of smart energy grid management.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $608.5 Million by 2026



The Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 64.25% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$608.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 15.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$735.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US market dominates demand for DR management systems and services, reflecting the mounting pressure on electrical system operators to manage demand and supply imbalances and volatile wholesale electricity market prices and curb grid expenditure. Moreover, utilities and grid operators in the region are actively leveraging DR resources as stop gap for managing emergency and scheduled downtime for power generation plants. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being spearheaded by regional economies striving to strike a balance between industrial growth and rapidly rising electric power demand. Compelled by the European Union`s 20-20-20 energy directive, and national carbon emission and energy efficiency regulations, European governments and regulators are removing the hurdles that constrained the growth of the demand side management.



Services Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026



Demand response programs play a critical role in offering grid regulation services. The increasing uptake of DR management systems is also generating demand for a host of related services including system integration, consultancy services, managed services and system maintenance services, among others. In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$601.8 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$96.8 Million by the year 2026.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

DRMS Holds Significance for Effective Management of Power

Demand Changes Amid the Pandemic

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Primary Objectives of Demand Response

Approaches to Implement Demand Response Programs

Classification of Demand Response Programs

Key Components/Technologies Enabling Demand Response

Demand Response: An Essential Tool to Support Economic, Eco-

Friendly and Efficient Optimization of Power Generation &

Distribution

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Industrial DRMS: The Largest Segment

Focus on Enhancing Power Efficiency Drives the Commercial DRMS

Market

United States Dominates the Global Demand Response Market

European DRMS Market to Benefit from Favorable Policy Changes

and Expanding Renewables Portfolio

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Economic and Operational Benefits Drive Widespread

Market Adoption

Key Benefits of ADR Programs

Technology Disruptions in the Global Electric Power Industry:

The Fundamental Growth Driver

Growing Prominence of Electrification for Cutting down Carbon

Emissions

DR Holds Importance Amidst Decentralization of Power Grid

Digitalization Enables Increased Communication among Devices

Demand Side Response Leveraging AI and ML Approaches

Need for Newer DR Models for Replacing Manual Energy

Curtailments Drive Demand for ADR Technologies

Advanced Demand Response 3.0: The Future of DR

DR 1.0 to DR 3.0: Tracing the Progression of DR

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with Demand Response

Drives the Evolution of Connected Utilities

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Sub-Greedient: The IoT-Based DR Approach

Demand Response Holds Promises to Transform Smart Homes of the

Future

Growing Investments into Smart Homes Bode Well for DRMS Market:

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Integration of Smart Buildings into Smart Grids Using ADR

Building Simulation Software for Assessing Effectiveness of DR

in Residential Buildings

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Spurs

Growth

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for

the Years 2019 and 2025

DRMS Remain a Vital Computing Platform for Enhancing Operation

of Smart Grids

Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 and 2020

DRMS Emerges as a Critical Technology for Smart Grids

ToUPS DR Program Beneficial for DSOs and Customers

Smart Grids Implementation Augurs Well for Residential DRMS Market

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for

Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Use of Big Data Analytics by Utilities to Benefits Analytical

and Behavioral DSM

Surging Demand for DRMS from Electric Utilities Worldwide to

Boost Market Expansion

Changing Electricity Demand Dynamics Compel Utilities to Adopt

DRMS

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

DR Resources Play a Critical Part in Stabilizing Electricity

Supply for Utility and Grid Operator

DR Reduces Need for Investments into New Power Generation and

Grid Infrastructure

Differentiation in Service Offerings: A Major Benefit with DR

Services

DR Promises to Curtail Unnecessary Expenditure on New

Distribution Grid Infrastructure

Enhancing Profitability of DR on the Small-Scale

Incentives for Electricity-usage Curtailments to Boost

Penetration in Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Sectors

Commercial Buildings Offer Huge Market Potential for Demand

Response

Residential Sector to Exhibit Fastest Growth in the Near Term

Inevitable Shift to Intermittent Renewable Sources of Energy

Drives Demand for DRMS

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion

Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 &

2040)

Increasing Establishment of Microgrids to Spur Demand for DRMS

Anticipated Surge in EV Usage Presents DR as a Vital System to

Ensure Load Balance

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

DR Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

Stricter Regulations and Climate-Change Policies Post COVID-19

to Boost DRMS Market

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/ Countries

Multiple Benefits Driving Participation of Load Aggregators in

the DR Market

Favorable Demographic & Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P



