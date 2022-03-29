Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in April

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SUZHOU, China, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at three investor conferences in April 2022 as follows:

Wells Fargo Biotech Forum

One-on-one meetings: April 12 - 13

Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

One-on-one meetings: April 14

Presentation: April 14, 2022, 9:30 am ET

Webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

The replay of the presentation can be accessed through the “News and Events” section of Gracell’s investor website.

UBS Asia Healthcare Virtual Conference

One-on-one meetings: April 27 - 29

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR, TruUCAR and SMART CART™ technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

