SFLMaven Scores Another Strong Week of Sales with Nearly $285k for the Seven Days Ended March 24

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce unaudited performance results for the week ended Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Total Sales of $283k for seven days ended Mar 24

Mar 24 Thursday Night Auction Sales of more than 258k

March 2022 on pace to set new Company Record for Monthly Sales

The March 24 “Famous Thursday Night Auction” event was highlighted by the sale of an exquisite Heavy Platinum 6.25CTW VS1/F diamond cluster floral ribbon brooch for nearly $4,750 and a heavy 14k yellow gold 10.29ct diamond line tennis bracelet for $5,600.

“March is almost certainly going to go down as our best month ever,” stated Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “Demand continues to grow in the core business, and 2022 continues to size up as a breakout year with traffic and sales building to new levels as part of a steady trend that includes growing numbers of both new and repeat customers. It’s an exciting time for SFLMaven, especially as we close in on the launch of our digital wearables metaverse presence. Our next auction will close out the month on Thursday, and we have an exceptional line up of exquisite items set for auction. It should be another great week!”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.



Follow SFLMaven on social media:

Twitter: @sflmaven

Instagram: sflmaven

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.

Corporate Contact

info@sflmaven.com

Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

Attachments