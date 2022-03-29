SharpLink Gaming Announces C4 Integration with NASCAR.com Delivers 225% Increase in Qualified Sports Betting Depositors for BetMGM

MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven user engagement and conversion solutions for the emerging U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today reported that the Company’s integrated C4 solution resulted in a measurable improvement in the conversion of NASCAR.com fans to sports betting depositors with BetMGM for the first five weeks of the 2022 NASCAR racing season.



Currently, SharpLink is featuring a BetMGM bet slip module on NASCAR.com’s home page that incorporates C4 bet recommendation algorithms in states where online sports betting has been legalized. Once a NASCAR fan clicks on the bet slip, a BetMGM promotional offer is provided to the potential bettor.

When comparing fan engagement metrics for the first five weeks of the 2022 NASCAR racing season to the entire 2021 racing season averages, the results reflect that:

The percentage of NASCAR fans who engaged with promotional offer was 9.2% ;

with promotional offer was ; The percentage of NASCAR fans who registered with BetMGM after landing increased 72% ;

with BetMGM after landing increased ; The percentage of NASCAR fans who deposited with BetMGM after landing was 152% higher; and

with BetMGM after landing was higher; and The percentage of NASCAR fans who became qualified depositors with BetMGM rose 225%.

Of these results, the Company believes the most impressive measure of C4's value proposition is that following a NASCAR fan's interaction with the bet slip, there was a 9.2% engagement rate with the BetMGM promotional offer, far outperforming prevailing metrics in the market."

Kyle Wachtel, Head of Partnerships at BetMGM, stated, “We’re eager for BetMGM to be at the forefront of innovation and SharpLink’s technology has allowed us to do just that, delivering a first-of-its-kind integration that places a BetMGM bet slip on the NASCAR home page. This feature positions us directly in front of NASCAR fans and has contributed to increased engagement within our partnership, reaching new customers and reconnecting with existing customers.”

“Applying the strength and capabilities of our proprietary C4 conversion engine – the Bot Behind the Bet – is enabling forward-thinking league clients and sportsbook partners to fully optimize and benefit from customized and engaging betting content, resulting in an increase in conversion of traditional sports fans into online sports bettors. It is widely acknowledged that NASCAR and BetMGM have been enthusiastic early adopters of leading-edge technological innovations to advance their online sports betting business strategies and optimize their marketing spend. SharpLink is very proud to be among the solution providers they are coming to rely on to deliver technologies that can help positively impact their success,” noted Rob Phythian, Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, AI-enabled behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, we serve sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming and iGaming sectors. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting industry, the Company’s ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company’s products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries in which we operate on our operations, the demand for our products and our customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company, the Company’s ability to obtain the capital resources necessary to fund its business, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION: