Bridgeline Scores New Deal with Leading Sports Retailer

WOBURN, Mass., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that one of the largest lifestyle retailers in Asia has selected Bridgeline’s site search to power the new eCommerce site for their sports retail brand with over 250 locations.

This is Bridgeline’s third international win with a sports retailer in the last 6 months, quickly establishing Bridgeline as the preferred site search solution for the athletic industry across the globe.

With over 2,600 retail stores and 150 brands, the leading retailer determined that Bridgeline’s software is a key element in the launch of their new eCommerce site.

The site search software’s unique NLP capabilities are a key component of the brand’s conversion strategy as it allows for distinct differentiation between brand and product variation within an industry with large catalogs of sports products. Bridgeline will provide search pages, category pages, filters, autocomplete, and product recommendation features for the new website.

CEO of Bridgeline, Ari Kahn says, “We look forward to working alongside our retail partner to grow their revenue online. I know Bridgeline’s dedication to our customers’ success is the driving factor in our partner’s decision to select us for a key role in their conversion strategy.”



About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

‍

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com