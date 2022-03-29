Aligned Expands Phoenix Campus, Adding Fourth Data Center for Hyperscale Growth

PHOENIX, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, announces its further expansion in the Phoenix market with the planned development of PHX-05, a new data center on its flagship hyperscale campus in Arizona. The greenfield deployment is projected to meet an aggressive construction timeline in response to growing demands for capacity as well as Aligned's intelligent and adaptive infrastructure solutions among hyperscalers in the greater Phoenix region.



“Phoenix is one of the largest and most dynamic data center markets in the U.S., and has become a much sought-after destination for hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and large enterprises looking to deploy their digital infrastructure in proximity to the West Coast,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “Aligned’s latest hyperscale data center not only answers the call of massive campus scalability as well as water conservation in a water-strained region, but also highlights our team’s continuous ability to rapidly deliver facilities in the highly strategic and sought-after locations our customers demand.”

Water conservation, among global hyperscalers and enterprises, is now widely viewed as the next frontier of environmental stewardship. PHX-05 combines the Company’s patented and award-winning Delta³™ cooling technology with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system to create a waterless data center – Aligned’s design standard. Delta³ cooling systems also allow customers to Expand on Demand™, incrementally scaling in place up to 50 kW per rack without stranding capacity, which also enhances sustainability.

The campus will also benefit from Arizona’s attractive sales tax incentives, reliable power grid and ample access to renewable energy resources. The Arizona Public Service (APS) has one of the country’s most substantial renewable energy portfolios, using a balanced energy mix that is 50% carbon-free. Arizona public utilities generate power from a variety of stable sources and charge substantially less per kWh than other Western states, according to the U.S. Energy Information Association.

Hyperscalers, cloud, eCommerce, financial services, healthcare, technology, and telecom companies are gravitating to the Phoenix market, which is close enough to many major urban centers, including Los Angeles, to deliver digital services without significant latency. Phoenix is a data center location in proximity to where IT services are in high demand, operating and energy costs are low, and natural disasters are uncommon.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Press and Analyst Inquiries

Jennifer Handshew

jennifer@180-mktg.com

Mobile: +1 (917) 359-8838