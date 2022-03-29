AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Sales Pipeline Dramatically Increases Following Transformational ISC West

Detroit, Michigan, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) gained a significant increase to its late-stage (i.e. ‘close to closing’) sales opportunities as a result of participating and exhibiting at ISC West, the security industry’s premier conference and exhibition.



“Many of the new prospects are Fortune 500 firms and in total represent a potential universe of well over ten thousand device deployments,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “Prospects immediately saw the value of RAD’s solutions to help cure their labor, security and facility challenges.”

Visitors to RAD’s booth were able to see and touch the newest RAD solutions and in some cases receive live demonstrations of their various functions. The newest versions of RAD’s ROAMEO, ROSA 3.0 and AVA 3.0 were on display and connected to RAD’s award winning RAD Light My Way software-driven safety solution.

“I can’t imagine a single event in RAD history that has created and accelerated more qualified sales opportunities through the buying process,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “Our show schedule was absolutely packed with client meetings, interviews, and presentations, and this was on top of the nearly 150 new well qualified sales opportunities that were developed from our exhibition and demonstrations.”

Highlights for RAD at ISC West included:

Acquisition of approximately 150 new well qualified end user opportunities in addition to over 50 existing client and dealer meetings.





Highly acclaimed educated session by RAD founder and CEO Steve Reinharz as part of the SIA Education @ ISC West 2022 Conference. Reinharz presented a talk titled "We Were Promised Flying Cars and Jet Packs. But We Did Get Security Robots". Video of the presentation is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/igSzGtFyy6E





RAD was selected as the 2022 winner of the Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices and Peripherals – Wireless for its AVA 3.0 with STAN solution and honored March 23 during an award ceremony on the ISC West show floor.



“I was astonished how just about everyone that approached our booth was familiar with RAD and our solutions,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “These end-users and new dealers were prepared to discuss their issues and were ready to talk about how RAD was to be part of their future security profile.”

“I try to keep expectations low for a big show like ISC West,” Reinharz added. “At the end of the first day, even before the exhibit hall opened, I realized that this show was going to be a breakout moment for RAD and the category we have worked so hard create. It’s quite possible that significant results from this show are announced within a few short months,” Reinharz concluded.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

