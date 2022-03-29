Marine Seats Market to Worth USD 683.4 Million by 2028 | Marine Seats Industry to Hit a CAGR of 3.27% by [2021-2028]

Pune, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine seats market size was USD 528.3 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 545.6 million in 2021 to USD 683.4 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.27% in the 2021 to 2028 period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Marine Seats Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the surging demand for recreational activities and vacation traveling is anticipated to fuel the marine seats market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

Declined Passenger Demand amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Hamper Orders of Various Marine Vehicles

The demand for marine seats is straight away linked to the marine vessels and international trade, transport, & economic cycles. There has been a decline in maritime trades and transport that has plummeted the demand for acquiring novel vessels. The scarcity of passengers and travel limitations has resulted in a drop in revenues of cruise, ferries, and yacht operators amid the pandemic that directly impacts the marine seats market.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

NorSap AS (Norway)

Stidd Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Shockwave Seats (Canada)

Jiangsu Trasea Marine Seating Ltd. (China)

ScotSeat Group (U.K.)

Springfield Marine Company (U.S.)

Ullman Dynamics (Sweden)

Alu Design & Services AS (Norway)

Todd Marine (U.S.)

Cleemann Chair-Systems GmbH (Germany)

TEK Seating (U.K.)

Report Coverage

The report presents a methodical analysis of the market and a profound review of the prime segments of the market. It delivers an exhaustive examination of prime players and their perceptive strategies to thrust the market growth for fiscal gains. It also shares tangible insights that guide entrepreneurs with their investment standpoints. The regional dynamics and their tactics in shaping the market in an ascending curve are stated in the following report. Furthermore, COVID-19 influences have been added for additional information and the expectations set to affect the demand for marine seats in the upcoming future.

Segmentation

On the basis of ship type, the market is categorized into cruise, yachts, ferry, RO-RO carriers, auto/car carriers, bulk carriers, container ships, tankers, and others.

In terms of seat type, the market is divided into crew seat, passenger seat, general seat, and captain seat. The passenger seat segment is predicted to be the largest segment in 2020 due to the growing sea passenger traffic which is predicted to increase the demand for passenger seats during the forecast period.

In regards of component, the market is classified into seat structure and seat material.

Geographically, the global market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Driving Factors

Rising Marine Tourism Industry to Contribute Towards Market Growth

Marine and coastal tourism is a pivotal sector in numerous nations. Refining global economy and surging the net worth of individuals is anticipated to augment the demand for tourism. Both recreational boating as well as tourism events are anticipated to upsurge during the forecast period, as coastal and marine areas endure to be the uppermost tourist destinations.

Regional Insights

North America is predicted to lead and hold the largest marine seats market shares. The growth is accredited to the increasing demand for leisure activities and transportation in the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to the rising cruising activities in China. Furthermore, the existence of shipbuilding companies in South Korea and Japan assists the growth of the market in the region.

The market in Europe is estimated to display substantial growth through the forecast period owing to the surging tourism in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Inventive Product Development by Crucial Players to Boost Market Growth

The fundamental players implement numerous tactics to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such prime stratagem is procuring companies to reinforce the brand value among users. Another crucial tactic is intermittently developing inventive products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Industry Development

September 2021: Scot Seats created and produced replacement seats for the survivor space of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Severn class lifeboats.

