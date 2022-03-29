Dine Brands Selects FreedomPay to Enhance the Omni-Channel Checkout Experience

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dine Brands today announces it has selected FreedomPay to implement Next Level Commerce™ solutions across its Applebee's and IHOP Restaurants and online platforms. FreedomPay, the partner of choice for leading brands across hospitality, will handle all in-person and online payments at Dine Brands restaurants across North America. Dine Brands has already begun rolling out FreedomPay as part of its commitment to consistently delivering an exceptional guest experience.
"FreedomPay provides us with a secure and robust platform and a comprehensive ecosystem of vendor partnerships while providing a customized user experience for our guests," says Justin Skelton, CIO of Dine Brands. "We are excited to be undergoing this transition toward a new and improved payment solution."
FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce platform offers many benefits to merchants, including:
- The ability to unify commerce across properties, channels, and regions within a single "open," fully agnostic, flexible platform;
- A touchless ecosystem that supports contactless payments, QR technology, Apple Pay, and Google Pay; and
- A fully integrated end-to-end solution enabling secure payments, identity-as-a-service, loyalty, and Business Intelligence.
"FreedomPay's industry-leading commerce technology has transformed the payment experience for millions of consumers globally, and we're excited to bring these next level capabilities to Dine Brands' restaurants," said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. "The partnership will bring a fast and secure transformational experience in-store and online."
Media Contact
Susan Nelson
Vice President, Global Communications
and Public Affairs
Dine Brands Global, Inc.
Susan.Nelson@dinebrands.com
Jennifer Tayebi
Hill+Knowlton Strategies on behalf of FreedomPay
Jennifer.Tayebi@hkstrategies.com
About Dine Brands Global, Inc.
Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar® and IHOP® brands. With over 3,400 restaurants combined in 16 countries and 338 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.
About FreedomPay
FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com