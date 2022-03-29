Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Appoints Richard Lecoutre to Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Lecoutre to the Company’s Senior Leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

Richard is currently serving as Finance Director at Softcat PLC where he is responsible for all finance operations. During his tenure at Softcat, Richard was integral to the company’s 2015 IPO and growing the organization’s market capitalization to £3.1 billion. Richard’s successful track record of international finance leadership experience has also seen him hold senior finance positions at Volex plc and Genus plc. Richard will join Converge in the latter half of Q3 upon completing his notice with Softcat.

“I am excited to be joining the fantastic Converge team, helping with the continued execution of the expansion strategy,” said Richard Lecoutre. “In addition to the opportunity for M&A led growth, Converge is well positioned for significant organic growth, enabled by its technical capabilities to deliver class leading IT solutions in an ever changing IT environment and equally as important, its strong culture.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard to the Converge family as CFO,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “Richard’s outstanding history of enabling and supporting growth, along with his strong international finance experience, will be a major asset to Converge as we continue both our global expansion and evolution as a world-wide company.”

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.