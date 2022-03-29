New AVOD Chicken Soup for the Soul Streaming Service App Premieres on VIZIO

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today the Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming service application is now available on VIZIO. The streaming service will offer thousands of hours of content, including exclusive programming from Kin and Chicken Soup for the Soul original series like Smart Home Nation.

“VIZIO is pleased to launch the Chicken Soup for the Soul app and offer our audience titles from such a beloved brand,” said Katherine Pond, vice president of business development for VIZIO. “Bringing the feel-good content that Chicken Soup for the Soul is known for to VIZIO audiences is another way that we can deliver on our promise to offer entertainment that viewers know and love.”

“We are excited to bring the Chicken Soup for the Soul AVOD service to millions of VIZIO viewers. We plan to provide a unique blend of entertainment from content and distribution partners who share our vision,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus.

With something for everyone, the Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming service offers a mixture of unscripted lifestyle programming, Hollywood blockbusters and classic scripted TV series, thoughtfully curated with the mission to encourage, inspire, and entertain viewers of all ages.

Also now available on Crackle Plus is programming from Kin, a leader in celebrity-driven lifestyle programming. It includes 18 exclusive episodes of Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, and 12 episodes of All Things Adrienne (Adrienne Houghton) as well as other series with more fresh content arriving in the coming months.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals and AVOD Exclusives available at launch include:

Smart Home Nation (original), produced by Efran Films in association with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Parkside Entertainment, and hosted by Tanya Memme. The series explores the most awesome, state-of-the-art, smart houses on planet Earth. From A-list mansions with security systems that can recognize your face from down the block to heated backyards that allow you to swim outside while it’s snowing, this series highlights experimental tech havens that would look right at home in The Jetsons.

Senior Moment (exclusive), a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Giorgio Serafini and starring William Shatner, Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd. The film follows Victor Martin (Shatner), a retired NASA test pilot, after he loses his license from drag racing his vintage convertible around Palm Springs. Forced to take public transportation, he meets Caroline (Smart) and learns to navigate love and life again.

Vacation Rental Potential (original), where designer and real estate expert Holly Baker explores beautiful vacation rental properties across the U.S. helping clients unleash their entrepreneurial spirit – and maximize their earning potential.



Additional programming releasing monthly includes:

Off the Rails (exclusive), Kelly Preston’s final film with Jenny Seagrove, Sally Philipps, Andrea Corr, and Judi Dench about a group of 50-something women on a European vacation who have a change of itinerary when a teenager (Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips) joins their plans.

Hope Gap (exclusive), starring Annette Benning, Bill Nighy, and Josh O’Connor. The story follows two parents' visit with their son that takes a dramatic turn when dad reveals he’s leaving his wife.

Thanks for the Memories (exclusive), a romantic comedy with Tamzin Merchant, Tom Wlaschiha, and Bekka Bowling tells the tale of a woman (Merchant) who, after receiving a blood transfusion, finds she now has memories that aren’t her own.



“For years, Chicken Soup for the Soul has been the go-to destination for those looking to find comfort, enlightenment, humor, and inspiration,” said Amy Newmark, author, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Chicken Soup for the Soul self-help book series. “With our new AVOD streaming service, we are thrilled to now have a home for the exciting video content that we have been creating for years. We look forward to producing new series that will help us better serve our audience and change the world one story at a time.”

The VOD app launch on VIZIO follows Chicken Soup for the Soul’s recent FAST channel launches on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+, as well as Plex, FreeCast, Redbox, LG Channels, Stirr, and XUMO.

Crackle Plus streaming services are currently distributed through 60 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 80 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, VIZIO), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the “Company”) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and for further information regarding our recent acquisitions and other information, please see our Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed since the date of such 10-K. Our results for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be included in an Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

csse@ellipsisir.com

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

(212) 223-0561