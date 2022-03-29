Bright Green Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Direct Listing of its Class A Common Stock

GRANTS, N.M., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Green Corporation (“Bright Green”), one of the very few companies selected by the US government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and export, today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed direct listing of its common stock. Bright Green has applied to list its common stock with The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "BGXX.”



A copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement, when available, may be obtained by visiting the SEC website or by emailing Bright Green’s Investor Relations department at BrightGreenIR@edelman.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bright Green

Bright Green is one of the very few companies selected by the US government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and export. Our conditional approval based on already agreed terms from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration gives us the opportunity to advance our vision of improving quality of life across a broad spectrum of demographics through the opportunities presented by cannabis-derived therapies. To learn more, visit www.brightgreen.us.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, Bright Green’s expected registration of its securities with the SEC and listing of its securities with The Nasdaq Stock Market. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Bright Green’s control. Bright Green’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Bright Green’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022, as well as other documents that may be filed by Bright Green from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bright Green’s views as of the date of this press release. Bright Green anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Bright Green undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Bright Green’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact

BrightGreen@edelman.com

Investor Relations Contact

BrightGreenIR@edelman.com

