SRAX to Host Full Year and Q4 2021 Conference Call on April 4th, 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its Full Year and Q4 2021 results on Monday, April 4th.



Conference Call:

SRAX's Founder and CEO, Christopher Miglino, and CFO, Michael Malone, will provide a summary of Q4 2021, as well as the full year, on a video call this Monday, April 4th, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30pm PT. This will include a live question and answer session at the end of the call. Those interested in submitting questions in advance can do so by emailing investors@srax.com .

To register for the live webcast and view the presentation, please sign up here: https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=71213f6b-bf5a-4462-9465-67a91aff4b96

To access the conference by phone:

Dial-in: +1 3462487799

Meeting ID: 92478894626

Passcode: 223670

The webcast will be available on srax.com for at least 90 days.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

