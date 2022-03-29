Marché Central, Montreal’s Premier Value Shopping Destination, Adding State-of-the-Art Walmart With Special Focus on Sustainability

MONTREAL, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marché Central, one of Canada’s top performing power centres and Montreal’s premier value shopping destination, has confirmed a new, state-of-the-art 140,000 sq.ft. Walmart Canada Supercentre with sustainable features including a 125,000 sq.ft. green roof.

Slated to open in Summer 2023, Walmart Canada will join Marché Central’s current retail mix of 60 tenants — including value-based outlet brands, service retailers and large format tenants — in what will be the shopping venue’s sixth retail phase, situated on the adjacent 30 acres of land that has been unlocked by QuadReal Property Group for development. Currently, the urban, open, large format, “value” centre located in central Montreal is comprised of five retail phases in the form of 16 campus- style buildings equalling a gross leasable area (GLA) of over one million sq.ft.

“We are thrilled to be adding Walmart Canada to our retail offering at Marché Central, especially a partner who shares QuadReal’s commitment to environmental responsibility through waste reduction, waste management and green roofs,” says Andy Clydesdale, Executive Vice President, QuadReal Property Group. “Our goal with Marché Central’s Phase 6 expansion is to strengthen the value- oriented offering, enhance tenant synergies and solidify Marché Central’s dominant position in both Montreal and Canada. Walmart is central to that retail strategy."

The new Walmart Canada location is part of the company’s major investment in the Montreal market, one that includes store remodels with a focus on sustainability. New features at the Walmart Marché Central Supercentre will include:

A natural refrigerant for store refrigeration with a transcritical CO2 system

LED lighting with advanced lighting controls throughout the store, backroom and offices

Ultra-low flow lavatories, urinals and water closets

Recycled content within building materials and low VOC finishes

Walmart Canada’s sustainability plans for the store will complement those of QuadReal Property Group’s for the shopping venue which include:

Implementation of rain gardens within the parking area to manage water on-site (bio-retention)

Revegetation of the site for the reduction of heat island effect (bio-diversity)

Prioritization of active travel methods via safe and continuous pedestrian courses as well as the implementation of a cycling network (active mobility)

Integration of additional electric vehicle charging stations

“Montreal is an extremely important market for us and we’re incredibly excited to be growing in Quebec and offering even more shopping options for our customers,” says Cyrille Ballereau, Walmart Canada Regional Vice President for Quebec. “We are always listening to our customers and this investment shows we’re committed to providing the best service possible at our everyday low prices. More Quebecers are choosing to shop with us online via curbside pickup and this unique store design will allow our associates to better serve busy families to save them time and money,” Ballereau added. “We’re also implementing several sustainability features because Walmart’s goal is to make as light a footprint on the planet as we can. We can’t wait to open this store next year as we continue to grow in Quebec.”

With its modern design, the new store will be capable of serving Walmart Canada customers whether they choose to shop in-store or online at Walmart.ca. Walmart will be hiring approximately 300 associates to work at the Marché Central location and is investing approximately $20 million in the project.

This major investment in a new store is a critical part of Walmart’s plans to better serve Montrealers while strengthening its commitment to Quebec customers. Walmart believes there is a bright future for the retailer in Quebec and this announcement is one of the ways it is investing for growth.

Walmart Canada is proud to be investing in Montreal to build on the retailer’s strong presence in Quebec with 71 stores and more than 14,500 associates across the province.

About Marché Central

Marché Central is an urban, open, large format “value” centre that is well located in the Montreal market and has a strong roster of national tenants such as Costco, Réno-Depot, TJX brands and Staples. The centre is composed of five retail phases comprised of campus-style buildings serving as home to 60 tenants. An additional 30-acres of land has been unlocked for future development.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management total $67.1 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada’s social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f2b6971-4e4d-4a2f-8b65-b7fa3784075b