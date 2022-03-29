Direct Travel Taps Ian Race to Lead Corporate Sales across Canada

Toronto, ON / Montreal, QC, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc. announced today that longtime employee Ian Race will lead its corporate sales team across all of Canada, unifying the Canadian business development efforts of one of North America’s largest travel management companies.

“Ian has continually proven himself, both as a results-driven sales leader and as a talented connector of people throughout his nearly two decades with our team,” said Brian Robertson, President of Direct Travel’s Canada West region. “This announcement marks the next step not only for Ian, but for our entire business development efforts as we transition to a single sales team across Canada.”

Race will continue in his current role as Senior Vice President, Corporate Sales & Business Development, with the added distinction of serving in that capacity for both the company’s Canada West and Canada East regions. The unified sales front will centralize efforts, streamlining efficiencies and strengthening the company’s Canadian business.

“I could not be more pleased to welcome Ian in an official capacity to Québec and the Canada East region as a whole,” said Joel Ostrov, President of Direct Travel’s Canada East region. “His impressive track record speaks for itself, and we look forward to seeing our Canadian sales teams together, one company strong.”

Race is well known in the industry and has been recognized with notable association awards including GBTA’s Business Travel Professional Service Award, ACTE’s Volunteer of the Year and the Canadian Alliance of Business Travel’s Leadership in Education Award. Prior to joining then Vision Travel in 2005, Race worked in lead sales roles for Navigant International and City Express Airlines, among others.

“In my time at Direct Travel, I’ve had the privilege to witness our company’s people-first policies firsthand, and I truly believe it separates us as a leader in the industry,” said Race. “I’m ready to work with our entire team to build on that legacy and help businesses tackle the challenges they’re facing now and prepare for the future of corporate travel.”

The transition will take place effective immediately, with plans for growth and increased presence across the provinces to come in the months ahead.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 70 locations across North America and the UK and is currently ranked 9th on Travel Weekly’s Power List. For more information, visit www.dt.com .

